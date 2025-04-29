PPP’s candidate unification talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Even if a winner emerges between Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon, it seems there will be one more hurdle to overcome.



That is, the unification with Acting President Han Duck-soo, who is expected to run.



The battle for the final victory has begun.



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the details.



[Report]



Among the candidates in the primary, Kim Moon-soo has actively kept the possibility of unification with Acting President Han Duck-soo open, reaffirming his stance immediately after the announcement of the final round.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I have already mentioned the necessity of unification, haven't I? It is all there...."]



Han Dong-hoon also stated that the party's primary is a priority, but he left the possibility open.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Regardless of what big tent is formed, it will naturally center around our People Power Party candidate."]



Previously, candidate Hong Joon-pyo suggested a 'one-shot primary' between the top two candidates and Acting President Han instead of a runoff, but both candidates refrained from commenting on the method and scope of unification.



Instead, they expressed their intention to secure the initiative in the process of winning the runoff and subsequently unifying with Acting President Han.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "(Acting President Han) has not yet declared his candidacy, has he? I feel that answering (the unification method) now is a bit premature."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "There are no limits in alliances between political groups. There is no need to define that in advance."]



In the meantime, both inside and outside the party, the unification method used between Roh Moo-hyun and Chung Mong-joon during the 2002 presidential election is being discussed as a strong possibility.



At that time, after just one TV debate and one public opinion poll, the results were announced four days later, and with about a week until the candidate registration deadline, it is considered suitable for the current situation, which requires a successful outcome.



Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok expressed his stance on the possibility of an alliance with Acting Priesident Han, stating, "The likelihood of political dialogue progressing is low."



This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



