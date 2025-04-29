News 9

Han vetoes amendment

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo emphasized integration and leap forward while presiding over what is expected to be the last Cabinet meeting before his candidacy.

He exercised his veto power over the amendment to the Constitutional Court Act, which was triggered by his nomination of a Constitutional Court judge.

This is a report by Lee Hyun-jun.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo remained silent today (Apr. 29) regarding his candidacy.

Instead, he stressed that "politics oriented towards the future and administration responsible for the present must work together" as a way to overcome the crisis at hand.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "The Republic of Korea will leap forward again and lead the world."]

The amendment to the Constitutional Court Act, which prevents the acting president from appointing a Constitutional Court judge, has been sent back to the National Assembly.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "There is a great concern that it will undermine the president's appointment power as stipulated in the Constitution and violate the separation of powers."]

Regarding the Korea-U.S. trade negotiations, which he described as his "last mission," he suggested that "a significant portion of uncertainty has been resolved," indicating that his role has come to an end.

He also handled personnel matters, such as presenting credentials to ambassadors about to take office.

Acting President Han is scheduled to meet with the U.S. Secretary of the Navy tomorrow (Apr. 30), which many speculate will be his last official schedule.

It is reported that he will announce his candidacy by the end of this week at the latest, and he is expected to form a presidential campaign primarily with the existing Prime Minister's Office staff.

Following the resignation of former Chief of Staff Son Young-taek, Kim Soo-hye, the head of the Public Relations Office, is also expected to join the campaign soon.

He is said to be communicating with personnel from Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and former Minister Won Hee-ryong.

The Democratic Party warned that if Acting President Han runs for president, he will face a national judgment as a subordinate of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, stating that he lacks both the qualifications and abilities to run.

KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

