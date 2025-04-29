PPP primary final 2 candidates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The final two candidates for the People Power Party's presidential nomination have been decided: Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon.



One of them will be elected as the presidential candidate this weekend.



Both candidates have stated their intention to win against the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung.



Eliminated from the race, Hong Joon-pyo, announced his retirement from politics.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



The final primary for the People Power Party's presidential nomination will see Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon face off.



The results were based on a combination of party member voting and public opinion polls conducted over two days starting from the 27th, with about 390,000 party members and 6,000 citizens participating.



The vote percentages and rankings have not been disclosed.



As their first statement, the two candidates who made it to the final round pledged to win the presidential election.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We will defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung and protect the freedom and democracy of South Korea, and revive our economy...."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Representative Lee Jae-myung will be held legally accountable and will face political judgment. I will make that happen."]



They also emphasized party unity.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The primary is not the end, but the beginning. We must unite to win."]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "All four of us will join forces to ensure victory."]



Eliminated candidate Ahn Cheol-soo stated that he would be a stepping stone for the victory in the presidential election.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Our party's victory will be the victory of the people and the victory of history."]



Hong Joon-pyo held a press conference to announce his retirement from politics.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Thank you very much, citizens and party members. I will no longer engage in politics."]



Lawmakers who supported Hong are expected to declare their support for Kim Moon-soo tomorrow (Apr. 30).



The final primary for the People Power Party will begin tomorrow with a two-candidate debate.



Following that, from the 1st of next month, there will be two days of party member voting and public opinion polling, culminating in the selection of the final candidate at the party convention on the 3rd.



As both candidates hope to consolidate party support and attract centrist voters, fierce debates over martial law and impeachment, which have been contentious throughout the primary, are expected to continue.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



