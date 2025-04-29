Supreme Court to rule on Lee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The decision from the Supreme Court, which will be announced the day after tomorrow (May 1), will inevitably affect the ongoing presidential election, regardless of the outcome.



Reporter Park Won-ki will tell us what kind of repercussions are expected based on the ruling.



[Report]



The Supreme Court's full bench, which is handling the appeal case of candidate Lee Jae-myung regarding election law, includes Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and 11 other justices.



The conclusion agreed upon by a majority will constitute the main body of the ruling.



With 12 justices participating, there were expectations that the deliberation could be prolonged if opinions diverged and the issues were complex, but the Supreme Court's choice was to proceed swiftly.



Attention is now focused on what conclusion will be reached.



If the Supreme Court dismisses the prosecution's appeal, candidate Lee will be acquitted.



For candidate Lee, this would significantly alleviate his judicial risks before the presidential election.



Even if a 'remand after reversal' conclusion is reached, sending the case back to the appellate court with a guilty implication, it does not make it impossible for him to run in the upcoming presidential election.



However, candidate Lee's political burden may increase.



There is also a possibility that the Supreme Court could directly overturn the appellate court's not guilty ruling and issue a 'reversal and self-rendering of judgment'.



If a fine of over 1 million won is imposed, candidate Lee will be unable to run for president.



However, the legal community generally agrees that the likelihood of a reversal and self-rendering of judgment is slim, as there has not been a single case in the last 10 years where a not guilty verdict in an election law case was overturned to guilty.



This is KBS News, Park Won-ki.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!