Supreme Court to rule on Lee, May 1

[Anchor]



The Supreme Court has decided to announce its ruling on the election law violation case of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on the day after tomorrow (May 1).



This is at an unusually fast pace, as it has been only 9 days since the case was referred to the Supreme Court's full bench.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The Supreme Court announced that it will deliver its ruling on the appeal of Lee Jae-myung's public election law case on the 1st of next month at 3 PM in the Supreme Court courtroom.



It has been 34 days since the case was filed with the Supreme Court on the 28th of last month, and only 9 days since it was referred to the full bench, marking an unusually swift process from hearing to ruling.



This seems to reflect the intention of Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, who has emphasized prompt rulings.



The full bench, which held two hearings last week, reportedly reached a conclusion after voting on the second date of deliberations, the 24th.



As a result, the ruling will be completed well before the registration of presidential candidates.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "(The Supreme Court ruling has been set; how do you view the date? There are evaluations that it is unusually fast.) I presume they will act according to the law."]



Candidate Lee was indicted in September 2022 for allegedly spreading false information while he was the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in 2021.



The first trial found that Lee's statements on a broadcast, claiming he did not play golf with the late Kim Moon-ki, and his remarks during a parliamentary audit about the land use change process in Baekhyeon-dong being "coerced by the Ministry of Land" were deemed false, resulting in a sentence of 1 year in prison with a 2-year suspended sentence.



However, the second trial, held on the 26th of last month, overturned all judgments and declared him not guilty.



The second trial concluded that the statements related to Kim Moon-ki were about 'perception' rather than 'actions' and could not be punished, and that the 'Baekhyeon-dong remarks' were considered expressions of opinion and could not be deemed false.



Ultimately, the Supreme Court will provide a final conclusion on the conflicting judgments of the first and second trials.



This ruling by the Supreme Court's full bench will be broadcast live, allowing all citizen to watch.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



