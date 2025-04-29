DP to launch election campaign
입력 2025.04.29 (23:44)
[Anchor]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party will transition to an election campaign committee system tomorrow (Apr. 30).
A unified campaign committee will be launched, with former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, former Minister of Environment Yoon Yeo-joon, former Minister of Justice Kang Geum-sil, and former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo serving as co-chairs.
Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.
[Report]
Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has emphasized that he will broaden the campaign field without regard to political factions.
The campaign committee being launched tomorrow is focused on 'unity'.
Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, conservative figure former Minister of Environment Yoon Yeo-joon, former Minister of Justice Kang Geum-sil from the Roh Moo-hyun administration, and former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who was a candidate in the primary, will serve as co-chairs.
Former lawmaker Park Yong-jin from the non-mainstream faction will also join the campaign committee.
[Park Yong-jin/Former lawmaker of the Democratic Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "He is trying to continue with a centrist expansion. There was a request at that time to take care of the left side of Lee Jae-myung, the progressives within the Democratic Party."]
The candidate is also reviewing personnel appointments to support economic issues, which are his top priority.
[Yoon Yeo-joon/Former Minister of Environment/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "I always think the economy should be the top priority in state affairs. We need to solve the issues that affect people's livelihoods, right? Representative Lee Jae-myung has some expertise in the economic area..."]
There is also a possibility that additional announcements will be made regarding the recruitment of symbolic figures classified as moderate conservatives.
[Han Jun-ho/Member of the Democratic Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "If we are approached to join, in order to restore the collapsed constitutional order, we can join at any time."]
After the launch of the campaign committee tomorrow, the candidate will meet with workers in their 20s to 40s as his first agenda to focus on people's livelihoods.
A party official stated, "The concept of Candidate Lee's presidential campaign is 'listening', and he plans to continue his activities centered on the economy and the field."
KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원 기자 pcbang@kbs.co.kr
