DP to launch election campaign

[Anchor]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party will transition to an election campaign committee system tomorrow (Apr. 30).

A unified campaign committee will be launched, with former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, former Minister of Environment Yoon Yeo-joon, former Minister of Justice Kang Geum-sil, and former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo serving as co-chairs.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has emphasized that he will broaden the campaign field without regard to political factions.

The campaign committee being launched tomorrow is focused on 'unity'.

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, conservative figure former Minister of Environment Yoon Yeo-joon, former Minister of Justice Kang Geum-sil from the Roh Moo-hyun administration, and former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who was a candidate in the primary, will serve as co-chairs.

Former lawmaker Park Yong-jin from the non-mainstream faction will also join the campaign committee.

[Park Yong-jin/Former lawmaker of the Democratic Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "He is trying to continue with a centrist expansion. There was a request at that time to take care of the left side of Lee Jae-myung, the progressives within the Democratic Party."]

The candidate is also reviewing personnel appointments to support economic issues, which are his top priority.

[Yoon Yeo-joon/Former Minister of Environment/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "I always think the economy should be the top priority in state affairs. We need to solve the issues that affect people's livelihoods, right? Representative Lee Jae-myung has some expertise in the economic area..."]

There is also a possibility that additional announcements will be made regarding the recruitment of symbolic figures classified as moderate conservatives.

[Han Jun-ho/Member of the Democratic Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "If we are approached to join, in order to restore the collapsed constitutional order, we can join at any time."]

After the launch of the campaign committee tomorrow, the candidate will meet with workers in their 20s to 40s as his first agenda to focus on people's livelihoods.

A party official stated, "The concept of Candidate Lee's presidential campaign is 'listening', and he plans to continue his activities centered on the economy and the field."

KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

