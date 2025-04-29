No leak of device IDs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the meantime, the joint investigation team of the government and private sector has announced its interim results regarding the hacking incident.



So far, it has been determined that the unique device identification numbers have not been leaked, which means that the worst-case scenario of money being siphoned off through cloned phones can be avoided.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun explains.



[Report]



To create a 'cloned phone', two main pieces of information are needed.



These are 'communication' information such as phone numbers and user identification numbers, and the unique device identification number assigned to each mobile phone.



However, the initial analysis by the government indicates that the 'unique device identification number' was not included in this SIM card hacking incident.



Among the 25 types of leaked information, only 4 can be used for SIM card cloning, and since the unique device identification number is not included, financial crimes through so-called SIM swapping, or 'cloned phones', are virtually impossible according to the common analysis of the government and experts.



[Yeom Heung-yeol/Professor of Information Security at Soon Chun Hyang University: "Since the public's concerns are very high, for now, the current SIM protection service and the FDS (Fraud Detection System) operated by SKT can prevent SIM swapping attacks..."]



This means that the current SIM protection services provided by the telecom companies can prevent damage.



By using the SIM protection service, user information contained in the SIM and the unique device identification number of the mobile phone can be managed together.



This means that even if an illegally cloned SIM is inserted into another device, it cannot connect to the network if it is not my mobile phone.



SKT has also stated that it will take 100% responsibility for any damages from the moment of service subscription reservation.



The joint investigation team has discovered a total of 4 types of malware through a week-long investigation and plans to expand the investigation to all SKT systems, aiming to disclose the exact scale of damage and causes within two months at the earliest.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



