Wildfire in Daegu controlled

[Anchor]

The main fire of the Daegu Hamjisan wildfire was extinguished today (Apr. 29) after 23 hours.

Although the wildfire threatened residential areas due to strong winds, residents quickly evacuated, and firefighting efforts were made with all their might, resulting in no casualties.

However, relief is not yet assured, as the wildfire partially reignited in the evening.

Reporter Ryu Jae-hyun reports.

[Report]

Huge smoke and bright flames are blazing fiercely.

Firefighting helicopters are busily coming and going, continuously pouring water on the wildfire site.

["The black smoke is going that way. Evacuate! Your lungs will be damaged."]

The wildfire started at 2 PM yesterday (Apr. 28) in Hamjisan, Nogok-dong, Daegu.

It rapidly spread to Joya-dong and Seobyun-dong due to strong winds, and within 4 hours, the wildfire was raised to level 3.

A phenomenon of embers flying over the mountain occurred with maximum wind speeds of 15 meters per second.

This situation is similar to the worst damage caused by the northern Gyeongbuk wildfire last month.

As helicopters withdrew, there were concerns about the wildfire spreading to densely populated areas such as apartments.

Two Surion helicopters capable of nighttime operations were urgently deployed, and over 1,500 personnel, including special firefighting teams, were mobilized to prevent the wildfire from spreading to residential areas.

[Kim Jeong-gi/Acting Mayor of Daegu: "We deployed two Surion helicopters capable of nighttime flight, conducting a total of 18 drops, and currently, there are no casualties."]

Thanks to the all-out nighttime firefighting efforts, the containment rate rose to around 60%, and at dawn, over 50 helicopters were deployed to the area, and the main blaze was extinguished by around 1 PM, 23 hours after the wildfire started.

[Heo Yeong-ja/Joya-dong, Daegu: "When the wildfire happened last month, houses burned, and people died; the damage was so great. Still, I am grateful that my house is safe..."]

Meanwhile, seven hours after the main fire was extinguished, some embers on the ridge reignited, prompting the forestry authorities to add personnel and equipment to intensify the firefighting efforts.

KBS News, Ryu Jae-hyun.

