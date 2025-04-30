Arson in restricted mountain area

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The investigation into the cause of this forest fire has also begun.



First, it has been confirmed that the fire started in a restricted area, leading the local district office to focus on the possibility of arson and request an investigation from the police.



Reporter Jeong Hye-mi has the story.



[Report]



A thick plume of smoke rose from the ridge, covering the sky.



The suspected ignition point of the forest fire is at an elevation of 250 meters on the slopes of Hamji Mountain in Daegu.



It is located about 600 meters from a nearby village.



Following the forest fire in North Gyeongsang Province last month, a ban on entering the mountain was issued for Hamji Mountain.



The fire started in an area that is not a major hiking trail.



It is known to be a path used by local farmers, and residents frequently accessed it.



Due to the inability to deploy monitoring personnel or install banners prohibiting entry at every access point, the restrictions on entering the area have shown limitations.



[Park Moon-seok/Local Resident: "It seems that people who know the area come occasionally. When I see people going up, there are many farmers here, so I wonder if they are going to farm or going into the mountain…."]



While the main fire is being extinguished, the investigation into the cause of the forest fire has also begun, but there are concerns about difficulties.



There are no CCTV cameras to confirm the presence of entrants near the ignition point, and the site of the fire has been severely damaged, making it difficult to secure evidence.



[Kim Kwang-mook/Deputy Mayor of Buk-gu, Daegu: "(The ignition point) was visible from a long distance. It was possible to see, but by that time, the forest fire had already spread significantly, so we couldn't approach it closely."]



The causes of recent large forest fires, including the one in northern Gyeongsang Province last month, were mostly due to arson.



The Daegu Buk-gu Office has reported that the possibility of natural ignition is low and has requested an investigation from the police.



Since starting a fire in a restricted area carries heavier penalties, the police and forestry authorities plan to hold those responsible for the fire strictly accountable.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hye-mi.



