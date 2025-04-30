SKT ‘SIM card crisis’ for second day

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 29th) was the second day since SK Telecom started its free SIM card replacements, but the shortage of SIM cards continued.



Amid this confusion and anxiety, users are increasingly switching to other telecom companies, and the National Intelligence Service has also recommended SIM card replacements to various government departments.



Reporter Kang Na-ru reports.



[Report]



A long line of SKT users formed around its retail branch.



The situation has not changed of the shortage of SIM cards.



[SKT Agency Employee/Voice Altered: "We don't have SIM card stock, so we'll contact you via text when we have it. Today, we are only taking reservations."]



Both users and employees are becoming increasingly exhausted.



["(So, there won't be more coming in at all today?) No, they won't be coming in today. (What about tomorrow?) I don't know about tomorrow. That's why we're taking reservations now."]



So far, 400,000 users have replaced their SIM cards, which is about 1% of the subscribers.



[Kang Chang-soo/SKT User: "Waiting for an hour and a half like this in the sun is very uncomfortable, it's really tough."]



As the SIM card shortage issue shows no signs of resolution, SKT has decided to employ a so-called 'SIM card format method.'



Instead of changing the physical SIM card, they aim to achieve the same effect through a software modification method.



However, this method will only be available starting mid-next month.



Amid these inconveniences and the anxiety of potentially facing another hacking incident, some users are switching to other telecom companies.



Yesterday (Apr. 28), over 34,000 SKT users switched their telecom provider.



[SKT User/Voice Altered: "Even if I don't have much money, it's unsettling. If I take out a loan and then mess up later, that would be a problem too."]



As concerns over hacking and data leaks grow, the National Intelligence Service has sent a document to all government departments urging them to implement safety measures.



The NIS recommended that work devices using SKT SIM cards should replace their SIM cards and subscribe to a SIM protection service before the replacement.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



