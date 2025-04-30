News 9

SKT ‘SIM card crisis’ for second day

입력 2025.04.30 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 29th) was the second day since SK Telecom started its free SIM card replacements, but the shortage of SIM cards continued.

Amid this confusion and anxiety, users are increasingly switching to other telecom companies, and the National Intelligence Service has also recommended SIM card replacements to various government departments.

Reporter Kang Na-ru reports.

[Report]

A long line of SKT users formed around its retail branch.

The situation has not changed of the shortage of SIM cards.

[SKT Agency Employee/Voice Altered: "We don't have SIM card stock, so we'll contact you via text when we have it. Today, we are only taking reservations."]

Both users and employees are becoming increasingly exhausted.

["(So, there won't be more coming in at all today?) No, they won't be coming in today. (What about tomorrow?) I don't know about tomorrow. That's why we're taking reservations now."]

So far, 400,000 users have replaced their SIM cards, which is about 1% of the subscribers.

[Kang Chang-soo/SKT User: "Waiting for an hour and a half like this in the sun is very uncomfortable, it's really tough."]

As the SIM card shortage issue shows no signs of resolution, SKT has decided to employ a so-called 'SIM card format method.'

Instead of changing the physical SIM card, they aim to achieve the same effect through a software modification method.

However, this method will only be available starting mid-next month.

Amid these inconveniences and the anxiety of potentially facing another hacking incident, some users are switching to other telecom companies.

Yesterday (Apr. 28), over 34,000 SKT users switched their telecom provider.

[SKT User/Voice Altered: "Even if I don't have much money, it's unsettling. If I take out a loan and then mess up later, that would be a problem too."]

As concerns over hacking and data leaks grow, the National Intelligence Service has sent a document to all government departments urging them to implement safety measures.

The NIS recommended that work devices using SKT SIM cards should replace their SIM cards and subscribe to a SIM protection service before the replacement.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SKT ‘SIM card crisis’ for second day
    • 입력 2025-04-30 00:04:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 29th) was the second day since SK Telecom started its free SIM card replacements, but the shortage of SIM cards continued.

Amid this confusion and anxiety, users are increasingly switching to other telecom companies, and the National Intelligence Service has also recommended SIM card replacements to various government departments.

Reporter Kang Na-ru reports.

[Report]

A long line of SKT users formed around its retail branch.

The situation has not changed of the shortage of SIM cards.

[SKT Agency Employee/Voice Altered: "We don't have SIM card stock, so we'll contact you via text when we have it. Today, we are only taking reservations."]

Both users and employees are becoming increasingly exhausted.

["(So, there won't be more coming in at all today?) No, they won't be coming in today. (What about tomorrow?) I don't know about tomorrow. That's why we're taking reservations now."]

So far, 400,000 users have replaced their SIM cards, which is about 1% of the subscribers.

[Kang Chang-soo/SKT User: "Waiting for an hour and a half like this in the sun is very uncomfortable, it's really tough."]

As the SIM card shortage issue shows no signs of resolution, SKT has decided to employ a so-called 'SIM card format method.'

Instead of changing the physical SIM card, they aim to achieve the same effect through a software modification method.

However, this method will only be available starting mid-next month.

Amid these inconveniences and the anxiety of potentially facing another hacking incident, some users are switching to other telecom companies.

Yesterday (Apr. 28), over 34,000 SKT users switched their telecom provider.

[SKT User/Voice Altered: "Even if I don't have much money, it's unsettling. If I take out a loan and then mess up later, that would be a problem too."]

As concerns over hacking and data leaks grow, the National Intelligence Service has sent a document to all government departments urging them to implement safety measures.

The NIS recommended that work devices using SKT SIM cards should replace their SIM cards and subscribe to a SIM protection service before the replacement.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.
강나루
강나루 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수·한동훈, 결선 진출…다음달 3일 최종 후보 <br>선출

김문수·한동훈, 결선 진출…다음달 3일 최종 후보 선출
오늘 ‘통합’ 선대위 출범…<br>복수 총괄선대위원장 체제로

오늘 ‘통합’ 선대위 출범…복수 총괄선대위원장 체제로
‘속전속결’ 대법원…예상되는 <br>결론은?

‘속전속결’ 대법원…예상되는 결론은?
대구 북구 함지산 산불 부분 <br>재발화…진화 중

대구 북구 함지산 산불 부분 재발화…진화 중
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.