Massive blackout in Spain

[Anchor]



A widespread power outage has occurred across Spain and parts of neighboring Portugal.



With the entire country effectively paralyzed, a national state of emergency has been declared.



Electricity was restored after eighteen hours, but the cause of the blackout has not yet been determined.



Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.



[Report]



People are getting off stalled trains and walking along the tracks, while cable car passengers are precariously descending the slopes.



With traffic lights out, the main roads in the city have turned into massive parking lots.



Although police are trying to control traffic with hand signals, it is insufficient.



Around noon local time on Monday, a large-scale power outage occurred across Spain and parts of Portugal.



As the entire country came to a standstill, Spain declared a national state of emergency.



[Juan/Spanish citizen: "Everything operates on electricity, and we have fallen into chaos."]



With communication networks disrupted, both phone and internet services were cut off.



Due to the failure of electronic payment systems, only cash payments were possible at restaurants and shops, leading to crowds at bank branches as ATMs were also down.



Lines formed at supermarkets as people rushed to buy emergency food supplies.



[Laura Basalo/Spanish citizen: "Card payments are not working, so I am trying to buy food or other things at the supermarket."]



As power was mostly restored after about 18 hours, citizens are beginning to return to their daily routines.



However, the cause of the blackout remains a mystery.



The European Union has determined that there are no signs of a cyber attack.



European media speculate that extreme temperature fluctuations in the Spanish interior may have caused abnormal vibrations in the power lines.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.



