Neglected budget phone users

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This hacking incident has left budget phone users in distress.



Budget phone companies rent communication networks from the three major telecom companies, including SKT.



This is also the reason why budget phone communication fees are cheaper.



The problem is that it is presumed that user information of budget phone users stored on the SKT server has also been leaked due to the latest breach.



SKT has stated that they will provide free SIM protection and replacement for budget phone users as well, but these users have to receive services through budget phone companies that are much smaller than the telecom headquarters.



The anxious wait is bound to be prolonged.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has met with them.



[Report]



Mr. Kim uses a budget phone on the SKT network.



He can't seem to put his phone down.



After several attempts, he finally managed to apply for the SIM protection service, but there is no timeline for the SIM replacement.



Even when he tried to switch to another budget phone carrier, the number transfer service was blocked for some reason.



[“I’m sorry. We are currently experiencing high call volumes, and cannot connect you.”]



SK Telink explained, “There seems to be an error in the number transfer process.”



[Mr. Kim/SK Telink user: “I feel a bit like a neglected customer. I guess they think that budget phone subscribers who are not SK Telecom customers are not their customers.”]



There are 14 budget phone companies using the SKT network, with around 2 million subscribers, and complaints have arisen about not receiving proper guidance.



There are no nearby stores to visit, and connecting to customer service is like trying to catch a star in the sky.



[SK Telink user: “I haven’t received any separate text messages or guidance calls. I have to find everything myself, which is quite frustrating.”]



The elderly, who are not familiar with online services, are also feeling anxious.



[Kim Bo-sook/Seoul Dongjak-gu: “I was exhausted looking (for stores where I can reserve a SIM). Stores with integrated (three major telecom companies) services don't offer it. It’s inconvenient. Oh, I don’t know, it’s tough...”]



There are calls for additional measures, such as home visit services, for the digitally vulnerable population.



SKT stated, “Due to privacy issues, SIM replacements are a face-to-face service,” and “detailed guidance will be provided through customer service.”



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!