Daegu city paralyzed by fire

[Anchor]



This fire in Daegu, unlike the fire in Gyeongbuk last month, caused almost no casualties or property damage.



However, with the fire occurring near the city center, nearly 6,000 people were evacuated, leading to severe traffic congestion.



Next, we have reporter Choi Bo-kyu.



[Report]



A highway in downtown Daegu.



As thick smoke obscures visibility, cars come to a halt.



[Kim Shin-hee/Dongin-dong, Jung-gu, Daegu: "The black smoke covered the car right in front of me. It took a long time to get off that bridge."]



On the Gyeongbu Expressway, which runs through Daegu, cars are moving slowly with their hazard lights on.



Traffic in both directions at the Buk-Daegu Interchange and major arterial roads was subsequently restricted due to the fire.



City bus services were suspended during rush hour, causing severe congestion on various roads in the city center.



[Park Ye-eum: "I started to see the smoke from the fire in the distance, and as I got closer, the cars in front began to slow down and turn on their hazard lights."]



The fire, which spread overnight, threatened large apartment complexes.



Evacuation orders were issued to over 5,800 residents, and at one point, around 2,000 people flocked to nearby shelters, causing significant chaos.



[Yoo Jo-ja/Nonghyup-dong, Buk-gu, Daegu: "I went to take refuge at Jo-ya Elementary School, but that school has been closed. Since there were no students, the doors were locked, and we couldn't move."]



About 90 residents of a nursing facility, who had difficulty moving on their own, were evacuated to safety with the help of the police and others.



As the smoke spread with strong winds, residents in Gyeongsan, located 20 kilometers from the ignition point, also reported smelling the smoke.



The area affected by this fire was 2.6 square kilometers, which is smaller than the area affected by the Gyeongbuk fire last month, but it was a terrifying moment when the functionality of the city center was nearly paralyzed.



This is KBS News, Choi Bo-kyu.



