Successful nighttime firefighting

입력 2025.04.30 (00:50)

[Anchor]

One notable aspect of the firefighting process during this wildfire was the deployment of helicopters even at night.

This played a significant role in quickly controlling the wildfire.

The forestry authorities have decided to secure more helicopters for nighttime firefighting and to use them more actively.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the story.

[Report]

A helicopter flying through the night sky drops water on the slopes of Hamji Mountain, where the wildfire occurred.

The Surion helicopters owned by the Korea Forest Service were deployed for nighttime firefighting.

Two Surion helicopters were in operation for over three hours, each making nine drops, totaling more than 30,000 liters of water.

With relatively calm winds and the addition of helicopter firefighting, the firefighting rate increased more than threefold overnight.

The Surion helicopters were tested for nighttime firefighting during the 2020 Andong wildfire and the 2022 Uljin wildfire, but this is the first time they have been put in full operation.

The Surion can be used for night time operation because it is equipped with instruments that allow flight when visibility is limited.

The reduction of smoke around the wildfire site and the lack of transmission towers also allowed for the operation of the Surion.

[Yu Tae-jeong/Professor of Helicopter Pilot Studies at Far East University: "Basically, there are instruments required for helicopters to fly at night. Pilots also need to meet the requirements for nighttime flight. They must meet the requirements for nighttime wildfire flights..."]

Currently, the Korea Forest Service has a total of seven helicopters capable of nighttime firefighting, including three Surion helicopters.

The plan is to actively deploy the other four helicopters for nighttime firefighting as soon as pilot training is completed.

The Korea Forest Service is also pushing to introduce three additional medium-sized helicopters capable of nighttime firefighting in the recent supplementary budget proposal.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

