News 9

100 days into the Trump administration

입력 2025.04.30 (00:50)

[Anchor]

This can be seen as the report card for the 100 days of such confusion.

As the approval rating for national governance hit a record low, President Trump claimed that the survey was fake.

Instead, he launched a massive publicity campaign highlighting achievements such as border security.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

When various polls indicated that his approval rating for the first 100 days was the worst, President Trump asserted that the surveys were flawed.

He argued that very few respondents who supported him during the election were included in the polls, labeling them as fake polls.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "We are living in an incredibly divisive country. Unfortunately, that has been really the result and consequence of the fake news and the hoexism."]

Trump announced an executive order to strengthen the crackdown on illegal immigration, promoting his achievements after 100 days.

In front of the White House, posters displaying mugshots of illegal immigrants and their criminal records were lined up.

However, while criticizing the surveys as fake, it is difficult to ignore the negative public opinion regarding tariff policies and concerns about rising prices due to tariffs.

To immediately alleviate the price increase burden in the automotive industry, measures are being prepared to reduce tariffs on foreign parts used in cars made in the U.S. and to lessen the overlap of automobile tariffs.

American car companies, which need to import about 60% of their parts, have expressed dissatisfaction with excessive tariffs, prompting a step back from the administration.

President Trump will hold a commemorative event in Detroit, the center of the automotive industry, to mark his 100th day in office.

As tariffs have backfired on the U.S. automotive industry and workers, this move is interpreted as an effort to soothe those concerns.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

공지·정정

