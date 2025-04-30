News 9

Geonjin Beopsa bribery probe

입력 2025.04.30 (01:35)

[Anchor]

The allegations regarding Geonjin Beopsa, Jeon Seong-bae's involvement in bribery are growing.

The prosecution is investigating additional circumstances in which a former executive of the Unification Church allegedly provided Jeon with a necklace worth 60 million won, followed by expensive bags and ginseng.

The prosecution is suspicious that these items were intended for lobbying Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

Min Jeong-hee reports.

[Report]

In May 2022, at an event hosted by the Unification Church.

A high-ranking official at the time, Mr. Yoon, claimed that he had a private meeting with President Yoon about two weeks after his election.

[Yoon ○○/Former World Headquarters Director of the Unification Church: "I met the President on March 22. We had a one-hour private meeting. There were many discussions. Some agreements were made there. And we will meet this week with officials from government ministries."]

Mr. Yoon is under investigation by the prosecution for allegedly giving large sums of money to Geonjin Beopsa under the pretext of prayer fees and providing a diamond necklace worth 60 million won to be delivered to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

It is reported that the prosecution has additionally captured evidence that Mr. Yoon handed expensive bags and ginseng to Jeon, asking him to deliver them to Mrs. Kim.

In response, it is understood that Jeon stated during the prosecution's investigation that, like the necklace, he did not deliver these items to Mrs. Kim.

Furthermore, the prosecution is reportedly suspicious that Mr. Yoon solicited government support through Jeon while leading the Unification Church's project in Cambodia.

In 2022, the Unification Church was promoting the construction of the 'Asia-Pacific Union Headquarters' near the Mekong River in Cambodia.

[Hun Sen/Former Prime Minister of Cambodia/Feb. 2022/Unification Church Event: "I was deeply impressed and moved to be selected as the recipient of the 2022 Sunhak Peace Prize."]

The prosecution is expected to summon Jeon again soon to confirm the whereabouts of the items handed over by Mr. Yoon.

KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

공지·정정

