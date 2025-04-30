News 9

Trump’s 100 days in office

[Anchor]

President Trump has reached his 100th day in office.

The first 100 days of a president is a period where the major direction of national policy is set.

In these 100 days, Trump has shaken the international community with his bold words and actions, and reporter Yang Min-hyo takes a look back.

[Report]

[“Make America Great Again.”]

[“Tariffs! Tariffs! It's the most beautiful word there is 'tariff'!”]

The word that President Trump mentioned the most in his first 100 days is likely "tariffs".

The tariff bomb affected neighbors and allies alike.

[Justin Trudeau/Former Prime Minister of Canada/March: “Donald, this is a very dumb thing to do.”]

Following tariffs on steel and automobiles, he even imposed tariffs on a deserted island in Antarctica, which only penguins inhabit, drawing ridicule.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Announcement of reciprocal tariffs/Apr. 2: “This is Liberation Day.”]

However, as the U.S. market began to shake, he changed his tone and postponed reciprocal tariffs. And after hitting China with extreme tariff rates, his attitude seems to have softened even before starting negotiations.

[Elizabeth Warren/U.S. Democratic Senator: “Trump has slapped tariffs on, then off, on, then off again, with no rhyme or reason.”]

Trump's unique 'push and pull' may be a negotiation tactic, but the global economy, including our country, is suffering, and Trump remains unfazed.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Apr. 8: “They are dying to make a deal. 'Please, please, sir, make a deal. I will do anything, I'll do anything, sir!'”]

Trump acted as if he had a clever way to end the war soon, but in reality, it was a method of pressuring the weaker side to concede.

[Trump-Zelensky Meeting/February: “You have to be thankful. You don't have the cards!”]

The pushy policy was the same within the U.S.

[“Hands off!”]

Random budget cuts and wars with illegal immigrants, sexual minorities, government employees, and universities.

President Trump's term lasts until January 20, 2029.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

양민효
양민효 기자

