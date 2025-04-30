Myung Tae-Kyun summoned to Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution, amidst its investigations into the allegations of intervention in nominations by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, has summoned the key figure in the allegations, Myung Tae-kyun, for questioning in Seoul for the first time today (Apr. 29).



It is reported that the prosecution is focusing on the allegations of the Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s payment of public opinion survey costs.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.



[Report]



Political broker Myung Tae-kyun, who was released on bail, appeared at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office.



This is the first time that Mr. Myung, who has been under investigation by the prosecution in Changwon, Gyeongnam, has come to Seoul.



[Myung Tae-kyun: "I came from Changwon to Seoul to catch Oh Se-hoon, who has inflicted irreparable wounds on my beloved wife and my daughter."]



Over the course of two days, the prosecution focused on confirming the allegations regarding the payment of public opinion survey costs by Mayor Oh Se-hoon.



The allegation is that a businessman paid 33 million won for a public opinion survey on behalf of Mayor Oh to Mr. Myung during the 2021 by-election.



In this regard, it is reported that Mr. Myung specifically mentioned the timing, frequency, and content of his calls with Mayor Oh to the prosecution.



[Myung Tae-kyun: "(Have you ever directly reported the results of the public opinion survey to Mayor Oh Se-hoon?) Of course. I provide an accurate analysis of the conditions of affairs. 'This is the first time I've heard such an analysis. I've never heard anything like that from anyone else.']



In response to Mr. Myung's claims, Mayor Oh's side stated, "Myung Tae-kyun is a criminal who uses elections, the bulwark of democracy, to engage in fraudulent activities," and urged the prosecution to conduct a strict investigation and take action to prevent the criminal from deceiving our society further with lies and confusion.



As the claims of both sides regarding how many times Mayor Oh and Mr. Myung met differ, the prosecution also summoned former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun for questioning, as she had testified that Mr. Myung's claims were correct.



Meanwhile, the prosecution has also summoned Choi Ho, a former candidate for the People Power Party mayor of Pyeongtaek, in connection with the allegations of intervention in nominations by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.



The former candidate is a former political advisor to Yoon Suk Yeol's election campaign.



As the investigation into Mr. Myung and others is nearing its conclusion, there are analyses suggesting that the prosecution's summons for the key parties in the allegations, Mayor Oh and Kim Keon-hee, is imminent.



KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



