N. Korea reports Putin’s gratitude

입력 2025.04.30 (02:40)

[Anchor]

North Korea reported on a large scale of how Russian President Putin expressed gratitude for the deployment of North Korean troops.

Russia also continued its propaganda related to the deployment by releasing actual combat footage involving North Korean troops.

This is a report by reporter Kim Gi-hwa.

[Report]

Russian soldiers engage in urban combat alongside North Korean troops.

They place the Russian flag and a red flag side by side on a collapsed building, embracing each other with their arms around each other's shoulders.

This is footage released by Russia, claiming it is from the operation to retake Kursk alongside North Korean troops.

Following the training scenes of North Korean troops released the previous day, this is actual combat footage.

North Korea treated the news of President Putin expressing gratitude for the deployment as major news in domestic media.

[Statement by President Putin/Rodong Sinmun: "We will forever remember the heroes of Korea who sacrificed their lives for Russia and our common freedom, just like our Russian comrades."]

He expressed "sincere gratitude" to North Korea, who fought alongside them, emphasizing that cooperation between the two countries will become more solid.

Since officially recognizing the deployment, both countries have been focused on promoting the legitimacy and achievements of the deployment every day.

For North Korea, it seems there is an intention to prevent public sentiment from turning against them due to the thousands of casualties and to ensure they receive clear compensation for the deployment.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "There are various technologies and equipment related to military reconnaissance satellites or necessary for naval modernization, and there is also the possibility that North Korean soldiers will participate in post-war reconstruction efforts in the Kursk war area..."]

Meanwhile, a North Korean military delegation has embarked on a visit to Russia under the pretext of participating in an international event, and it is expected that they will broadly discuss participation in the Victory Day parade on the 9th of next month, issues related to compensation for participation, and the repatriation of North Korean military prisoners.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

공지·정정

