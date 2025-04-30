News 9

Step into Joseon Palace

[Anchor]

These days, dramas set in the Joseon royal court are receiving great love both domestically and internationally.

An event has been organized where people can directly experience the palace life of the Joseon Dynasty, which they have only seen in dramas.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo introduces it.

[Report]

[“All the ministers of the court are present and have shown their respect!”]

The king is standing in front of the Geunjeongjeon, where his subjects are lined up.

Today is the day to unveil the 'Yongbieocheonga' compiled by King Sejong.

[“Finally! Is this the first work written in Hun-min-jeong-eum?”]

A splendid military dance unfolds in line with the Yongbieocheonga.

In the Bihyeonggak, the study room of the crown prince, preparations for a wedding are in full swing.

[“We are applying gold leaf to the king's clothes and the clothes and accessories of his family…”]

The court ladies are making gold leaf ribbons under the guidance of a craftsman; their skills may be clumsy, but their expressions are serious.

All of them are participants who applied for the palace experience.

[Na So-yeon/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: “Since we have to honor the crown prince's blessing, it’s more interesting to dress up in traditional attire, and I feel like I’m immersed in this world, so it’s fun.”]

Now in its 11th year, the Palace Culture Festival has significantly increased the number of experiential events encouraging visitor participation this year.

The program for foreigners has also been expanded fourfold.

[Jin Mi-kyung/Team Leader of the Palace Culture Festival: “This year, in line with the Palace Culture Festival where everyone can participate, we have specialized programs that allow foreigners, children, teenagers, and the elderly to all take part…”]

At Changgyeonggung Palace, works by holders of national intangible heritage are also being showcased against the backdrop of major halls.

The Palace Culture Festival, held at the five grand palaces including Gyeongbokgung and Jongmyo, will continue until the 4th of next month.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

