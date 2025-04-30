Samsung eyes 6th win

동영상 고정 취소

On the day LG Twins lost, the Samsung Lions, who have been on a terrifying five-game winning streak, are challenging for their sixth consecutive win in 3,505 days, with Koo Ja-wook hitting a home run off the lookalike of Park Chan-ho, Mitch White.



SSG Landers pitcher appeared on the scoreboard, and is he famous Park Chan-ho of Korea?



No.



He is Mitch White, famously known as "Baek Chan-ho" due to his resemblance.



Samsung's star player Koo Ja-wook calmly selected his pitches in his first at-bat in the first inning, and on the fifth pitch, he hit a beautiful arch for a score.



With a recent five-game winning streak, they have a chance to aim for a sixth win.



SSG has consistently thwarted Samsung's chances for a six-game winning streak, but in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a wild pitch during a bases-loaded opportunity created by Koo Ja-wook's hit, Samsung took the lead.



On the day LG lost, Samsung is looking towards victory, causing chaos in the standings of professional baseball.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!