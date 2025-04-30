Samsung eyes 6th win
입력 2025.04.30 (02:40)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
On the day LG Twins lost, the Samsung Lions, who have been on a terrifying five-game winning streak, are challenging for their sixth consecutive win in 3,505 days, with Koo Ja-wook hitting a home run off the lookalike of Park Chan-ho, Mitch White.
SSG Landers pitcher appeared on the scoreboard, and is he famous Park Chan-ho of Korea?
No.
He is Mitch White, famously known as "Baek Chan-ho" due to his resemblance.
Samsung's star player Koo Ja-wook calmly selected his pitches in his first at-bat in the first inning, and on the fifth pitch, he hit a beautiful arch for a score.
With a recent five-game winning streak, they have a chance to aim for a sixth win.
SSG has consistently thwarted Samsung's chances for a six-game winning streak, but in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a wild pitch during a bases-loaded opportunity created by Koo Ja-wook's hit, Samsung took the lead.
On the day LG lost, Samsung is looking towards victory, causing chaos in the standings of professional baseball.
SSG Landers pitcher appeared on the scoreboard, and is he famous Park Chan-ho of Korea?
No.
He is Mitch White, famously known as "Baek Chan-ho" due to his resemblance.
Samsung's star player Koo Ja-wook calmly selected his pitches in his first at-bat in the first inning, and on the fifth pitch, he hit a beautiful arch for a score.
With a recent five-game winning streak, they have a chance to aim for a sixth win.
SSG has consistently thwarted Samsung's chances for a six-game winning streak, but in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a wild pitch during a bases-loaded opportunity created by Koo Ja-wook's hit, Samsung took the lead.
On the day LG lost, Samsung is looking towards victory, causing chaos in the standings of professional baseball.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Samsung eyes 6th win
-
- 입력 2025-04-30 02:40:15
On the day LG Twins lost, the Samsung Lions, who have been on a terrifying five-game winning streak, are challenging for their sixth consecutive win in 3,505 days, with Koo Ja-wook hitting a home run off the lookalike of Park Chan-ho, Mitch White.
SSG Landers pitcher appeared on the scoreboard, and is he famous Park Chan-ho of Korea?
No.
He is Mitch White, famously known as "Baek Chan-ho" due to his resemblance.
Samsung's star player Koo Ja-wook calmly selected his pitches in his first at-bat in the first inning, and on the fifth pitch, he hit a beautiful arch for a score.
With a recent five-game winning streak, they have a chance to aim for a sixth win.
SSG has consistently thwarted Samsung's chances for a six-game winning streak, but in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a wild pitch during a bases-loaded opportunity created by Koo Ja-wook's hit, Samsung took the lead.
On the day LG lost, Samsung is looking towards victory, causing chaos in the standings of professional baseball.
SSG Landers pitcher appeared on the scoreboard, and is he famous Park Chan-ho of Korea?
No.
He is Mitch White, famously known as "Baek Chan-ho" due to his resemblance.
Samsung's star player Koo Ja-wook calmly selected his pitches in his first at-bat in the first inning, and on the fifth pitch, he hit a beautiful arch for a score.
With a recent five-game winning streak, they have a chance to aim for a sixth win.
SSG has consistently thwarted Samsung's chances for a six-game winning streak, but in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a wild pitch during a bases-loaded opportunity created by Koo Ja-wook's hit, Samsung took the lead.
On the day LG lost, Samsung is looking towards victory, causing chaos in the standings of professional baseball.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.