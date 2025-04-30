News 9

False housing lottery applications

입력 2025.04.30 (02:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Many people have been caught deceiving authorities by pretending to live with their parents in order to win housing lottery applications.

When authorities verified actual addresses using hospital records, the number of detected fraudulent applications increased more than threefold.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.

[Report]

Last year, an apartment in Seoul recorded a competition rate of 500 to 1 for its housing lottery.

Among the winners, at least three had perfect scores on their application accounts, indicating a high cutoff line.

However, more than 40 cases of fraudulent applications were revealed among the 292 units available for general sale.

[Real Estate Agent in Seocho-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "There were rumors about it. There are people who don't meet the conditions. They are not eligible for the lottery but are doing it illegally...."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport inspected 40 major complexes in the metropolitan area, including this apartment, and found 390 cases of fraudulent applications, including cases of false residency.

A man living in Busan disguised his residency as his father-in-law's house in Seoul to gain local points, while his parents living in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, were registered as residing in Busan to increase the number of dependents.

A woman in her 30s, who lived with her father in Seongnam, pretended that her grandmother, who lived in Bucheon, was living with her to receive special provisions for elderly parents.

After winning the lottery, this woman registered her residency in a neighboring complex, and this time her father received special provisions as non-homeowning elderly parents.

These individuals were confirmed to have different actual residences through hospital and pharmacy usage records over the past three years.

The number of detected fraudulent applications through health insurance records has increased more than threefold compared to the previous inspection.

[Jung Soo-ho/Director of Housing Fund, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "In the future, we will mandate the submission of health insurance records for direct families to further tighten the verification of fraudulent applications across all distribution complexes."]

If these detected cases are confirmed as violations of housing law, they will face criminal penalties and be deprived of the opportunity to apply for housing lotteries for the next ten years.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • False housing lottery applications
    • 입력 2025-04-30 02:40:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Many people have been caught deceiving authorities by pretending to live with their parents in order to win housing lottery applications.

When authorities verified actual addresses using hospital records, the number of detected fraudulent applications increased more than threefold.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.

[Report]

Last year, an apartment in Seoul recorded a competition rate of 500 to 1 for its housing lottery.

Among the winners, at least three had perfect scores on their application accounts, indicating a high cutoff line.

However, more than 40 cases of fraudulent applications were revealed among the 292 units available for general sale.

[Real Estate Agent in Seocho-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "There were rumors about it. There are people who don't meet the conditions. They are not eligible for the lottery but are doing it illegally...."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport inspected 40 major complexes in the metropolitan area, including this apartment, and found 390 cases of fraudulent applications, including cases of false residency.

A man living in Busan disguised his residency as his father-in-law's house in Seoul to gain local points, while his parents living in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, were registered as residing in Busan to increase the number of dependents.

A woman in her 30s, who lived with her father in Seongnam, pretended that her grandmother, who lived in Bucheon, was living with her to receive special provisions for elderly parents.

After winning the lottery, this woman registered her residency in a neighboring complex, and this time her father received special provisions as non-homeowning elderly parents.

These individuals were confirmed to have different actual residences through hospital and pharmacy usage records over the past three years.

The number of detected fraudulent applications through health insurance records has increased more than threefold compared to the previous inspection.

[Jung Soo-ho/Director of Housing Fund, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "In the future, we will mandate the submission of health insurance records for direct families to further tighten the verification of fraudulent applications across all distribution complexes."]

If these detected cases are confirmed as violations of housing law, they will face criminal penalties and be deprived of the opportunity to apply for housing lotteries for the next ten years.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 시내버스 노사협상 결렬…노조 “준법투쟁 돌입”

서울 시내버스 노사협상 결렬…노조 “준법투쟁 돌입”
김문수·한동훈, 결선 진출…다음달 3일 최종 후보 <br>선출

김문수·한동훈, 결선 진출…다음달 3일 최종 후보 선출
오늘 ‘통합’ 선대위 출범…<br>복수 총괄선대위원장 체제로

오늘 ‘통합’ 선대위 출범…복수 총괄선대위원장 체제로
‘속전속결’ 대법원…예상되는 <br>결론은?

‘속전속결’ 대법원…예상되는 결론은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.