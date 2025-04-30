False housing lottery applications

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many people have been caught deceiving authorities by pretending to live with their parents in order to win housing lottery applications.



When authorities verified actual addresses using hospital records, the number of detected fraudulent applications increased more than threefold.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.



[Report]



Last year, an apartment in Seoul recorded a competition rate of 500 to 1 for its housing lottery.



Among the winners, at least three had perfect scores on their application accounts, indicating a high cutoff line.



However, more than 40 cases of fraudulent applications were revealed among the 292 units available for general sale.



[Real Estate Agent in Seocho-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "There were rumors about it. There are people who don't meet the conditions. They are not eligible for the lottery but are doing it illegally...."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport inspected 40 major complexes in the metropolitan area, including this apartment, and found 390 cases of fraudulent applications, including cases of false residency.



A man living in Busan disguised his residency as his father-in-law's house in Seoul to gain local points, while his parents living in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, were registered as residing in Busan to increase the number of dependents.



A woman in her 30s, who lived with her father in Seongnam, pretended that her grandmother, who lived in Bucheon, was living with her to receive special provisions for elderly parents.



After winning the lottery, this woman registered her residency in a neighboring complex, and this time her father received special provisions as non-homeowning elderly parents.



These individuals were confirmed to have different actual residences through hospital and pharmacy usage records over the past three years.



The number of detected fraudulent applications through health insurance records has increased more than threefold compared to the previous inspection.



[Jung Soo-ho/Director of Housing Fund, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "In the future, we will mandate the submission of health insurance records for direct families to further tighten the verification of fraudulent applications across all distribution complexes."]



If these detected cases are confirmed as violations of housing law, they will face criminal penalties and be deprived of the opportunity to apply for housing lotteries for the next ten years.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



