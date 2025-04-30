News 9

Tax burden on essential rare meds

[Anchor]

Rare and intractable diseases often have no available treatments in South Korea.

The Korea Orphan & Essential Drug Center acts as an agent for importing treatments and supplying them to patients, but patients are expressing economic burdens due to the high cost of medications, as well as customs duties and value-added taxes.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.

[Report]

Park Min-ok's daughter, in her twenties, suffers from a rare disease called tuberous sclerosis.

It is a condition that causes tumor-like fibromas to appear on the face.

[Park Min-ok/Mother of a tuberous sclerosis patient: "(The fibromas) are distributed all over the face in a red manner. Children really struggle during puberty."]

The medication that suppresses the symptoms is not sold in the country, so it must be purchased from abroad.

A 10-gram tube of ointment that lasts about a month costs 1.25 million won.

And the minimum order is at least 10 tubes at a time.

On top of that, there is a 10% value-added tax and an 8% customs duty.

The cost for 10 tubes of ointment totals 12.5 million won, with over 2 million won going just to taxes.

[Park Min-ok/Mother of a tuberous sclerosis patient: "Since it is an incurable disease, we have to live with it for a lifetime, but we also have to bear the tax burden."]

In the past nine years, customs duties and value-added taxes amounting to over 9.4 billion won have been imposed on imported treatments for rare and intractable diseases.

An average of 4.4 million won in taxes has been levied per imported case of medication.

Patient groups argue that it is unreasonable to impose the same taxes on essential medications for treating incurable diseases as on regular imported goods.

[Jeong Jin-hyang/Secretary General of the Korean Organization for Rare Diseases: "I think we should view the imported treatments not as regular imports but as lifelines, essential for saving lives."]

Recently, a bill was submitted to the National Assembly to exempt customs duties and value-added taxes on rare medications.

Concerns about excessively expanding the scope of tax exemptions and how to address equity issues with other diseases are key points of contention.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

