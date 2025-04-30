9-game series start in KBO

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting today, the professional baseball league has entered what is known as the terrifying 9-game series, to include the Children's Day series.



Hanwha, with strong performances from Weiss, Shim Woo-jun, and Kim Seo-hyun, achieved a thrilling one-point difference victory in a nail-biting contest against LG, who are trying to maintain their lead.



This is a report by Park Ju-mi.



[Report]



The terrifying 9-game series kicks off with a pitch from Hanwha's Weiss, the terrifying sweeper.



In a scene where the ball sweeps into home plate, LG's Austin strikes out, leaving him with a wry smile.



Austin had to leave the plate in vain for his first at-bat.



He didn't let it happen a second time.



He abandoned the sweeper and targeted a four-seam fastball, launching a lightning-fast two-run home run.



However, for the home fans who have sold out games on end, Hanwha's Lee Jin-young responded with a powerful game-tying home run. Soon after, Shim Woo-jun, who transferred for 5 billion won, hit a go-ahead home run after 231 days, marking his first home run in Hanwha uniform.



Manager Kim Kyung-moon's choice for the closer, Kim Seo-hyun, succeeded in a solid defense.



He struck out Park Hae-min and caught Park Dong-won in a double play, allowing the Eagles to continue their high-flying performance with their first victory in the terrifying 9-game series, this time against LG.



KIA's Kim Do-young, fully recovered from injury, excited the home fans with two doubles, while Lotte, on the rise, saw Yoo Gang-nam contribute with two RBIs to maintain their momentum.



This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!