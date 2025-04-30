Who will be Shin Yu-bin’s new partner?
[Anchor]
Women's table tennis star Shin Yu-bin is currently in search of a new partner following the retirement of her fantastic teammate Jeon Ji-hee.
For now, Yoo Han-na, who has been with her since their junior national team days, is emerging as a strong candidate.
This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.
[Report]
The gold medal in women's doubles at the Asian Games after 21 years, and the dream of winning an Olympic medal together in Paris.
For Shin Yu-bin, Jeon Ji-hee was more than just a doubles partner.
[Shin Yu-bin/At Jeon Ji-hee's retirement ceremony: "I just wish for her happiness... I will only look for her happiness."]
After Jeon Ji-hee's retirement, Shin Yu-bin faced the task of finding a new partner.
After experimenting with several candidates, including Lee Eun-hye, who was a member of the Paris Olympic team, Yoo Han-na, who has doubles experience with Shin Yu-bin from their junior national team days, has emerged as the top candidate.
As a left-handed attacker like Jeon Ji-hee, they quickly found their rhythm together, recently finishing as runners-up in an international competition.
[Shin Yu-bin/Table Tennis National Team: "It was more enjoyable to meet again as adult national team members after middle school. I think if I cheer her on by saying 'Sister, fighting!' and 'You're doing great, thank you,' it will lead to better performance."]
With the mixed doubles with the world-class Lim Jong-hun and the women's doubles centered around Shin Yu-bin, meticulous preparation is becoming increasingly important as mixed doubles will return as a medal event for the first time in 24 years at the LA Olympics in three years.
[Seok Eun-mi/Women's Table Tennis Team Coach: "We have the goal of beating China in the finals, and additionally, since Yu-bin is such a strong doubles player, we are trying to gradually improve our synergy."]
Shin Yu-bin, who has moved to Jincheon, will begin another challenge with her new partner at the World Championships in Qatar next month.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.