[Anchor]

In the semifinals of the professional basketball playoffs, SK defeated KT with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss, advancing to the championship finals.

SK dominated KT with fast breaks and the outstanding player Jameel Warney.

This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

The fourth playoff game drew even more attention as KT won the third game, after their two-game losing streak.

The KT players were determined to continue their miracle, but the first half was the complete opposite.

SK effectively utilized their strengths, attacking KT's defense with impressive fast breaks and organic play.

Oh Jae-hyun passed the ball back, and Choi Won-hyuk set it up like a volleyball toss, allowing Ahn Young-jun to finish cleanly, which was a highlight moment.

SK's fast-paced offense shone even brighter with Jameel Warney on the court.

Warney finished the fast break with a powerful dunk, completely dominating the atmosphere of the court.

At halftime, there was a staggering 23-point gap between the two teams, with Warney scoring 19 points while the entire KT team managed only 22 points.

Making over half of the team's 40 points and 18 rebounds, Warney's performance allowed SK to play a game that truly required no strategy.

Ultimately, SK defeated KT with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss, advancing to the championship finals where they will face LG for the trophy.

[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach: "I think 'Warney did what Warney does.' I asked him to score just 40 points, and he really scored exactly 40 points, so he seems to listen well."]

Meanwhile, Jung Kwan Jang, who parted ways with coach Kim Sang-sik, has appointed veteran coach Yoo Do-hoon, the former head coach of Korea Gas Corporation, as the new leader.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

