Will Son be back for seminfinals?
Participation of Tottenham's Son Heung-min in the Europa League semifinals is uncertain. Coach Postecoglou still responded with a question mark.
On the 11th, Son Heung-min was tackled hard during the first leg of the quarterfinals against Frankfurt and fell to the ground.
Since that match, his foot injury has worsened, and Son has missed four consecutive games, raising concerns about whether he will be able to play in the Europa League semifinals.
In an interview with the BBC, coach Postecoglou stated, "We will try to ensure that Son Heung-min can participate in the Europa League semifinals, but it is cutting it close."
He also expressed a hopeful outlook, saying that while the first match may be difficult, he believes Son will be ready for the second leg of the semifinals.
Since Son's collapse due to injury, Tottenham has struggled with a record of 1 win and 3 losses, and they are now putting all their hopes on winning the Europa League.
Will Son be back for seminfinals?
입력 2025-04-30 02:40:16
수정2025-04-30 02:40:40
