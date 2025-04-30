[News Today] Prosecutors raid Yoon’s residence

News Today

[LEAD]
The Prosecution has launched a search and seizure operation at former president Yoon Suk Yeol's private residence. The prosecution is currently investigating the relationship and allegations of illicit favors involving Jeon Sung-bae, a shaman known as Geon Jin. This figure previously worked for the former president during his presidential campaign.

[REPORT]
A Unification Church event held in May 2022.

A senior church official at the time surnamed Yoon claimed that he had a private meeting with former President Yoon Suk Yeol some two weeks after his election to the top office.

Yoon OO / Former chief, Unification Church’s World HQs (May 2022)
I met with Pres. Yoon on March 22 for an hour. We talked about many things and agreed on others. And this week, I am meeting government agency officials.

This person is under investigation by the prosecution on charges of handing huge sums of money on several occasions to a shaman, known as Geon Jin, whose real name is Jeon Sung-bae, asking for prayer.

He is also believed to have given a diamond necklace worth 60 million won or some 42-thousand dollars to the shaman to be gifted to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Prosecutors are known to have secured additional circumstantial evidence of Yoon also giving a luxury bag and ginseng to the shaman as a gift to Kim.

Regarding these allegations, the prosecution has raided the private residence of the former president.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office sent prosecutors and investigators to Yoon’s home Wednesday morning to try to seize related materials.

They are reportedly attempting to verify whether the necklace and bag were indeed delivered to the former first lady.

The shaman Geon Jin is said to have told prosecutors that the items have not been delivered.

