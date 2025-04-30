[News Today] Top court to rule on Lee on Thursday

[LEAD]

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its final verdict tomorrow on Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case. The ruling comes just nine days after the case was referred to the full bench, marking an unusually swift decision.



[REPORT]

The Supreme Court announced that it will deliver its final verdict on Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.



Lee's case was processed unusually quickly from deliberation to ruling. The entire process took only 34 days since the case was filed with the Supreme Court on March 28th.



And nine days since the case was sent to the full bench.



The full bench met for two rounds of deliberations last week and reportedly voted on the ruling on the 24th, the second deliberation date.



Consequently, the verdict will come early even before Lee registers for presidential candidacy.



Lee Jae-myung / DP Presidential candidate (April 29)

"What's your take on Supreme Court's ruling date? Some say it's unusually early."

I assume they will follow the law.



Lee was indicted in September 2022 for allegedly spreading false information while he was the DP presidential candidate in 2021.



In the first trial, the court ruled that Lee had lied about not having played golf with the late Kim Moon-ki on a broadcast.



He was also accused of falsely claiming during a parliamentary audit that the land use change in Baekhyeon-dong involved threats from the land ministry. The court sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended for two years.



The appeals court, however, reversed the ruling and found Lee not guilty on all charges.



The appeals court ruled that his comments about Kim Moon-gi were about his perception, not an action, and therefore not punishable.



It also found that his remarks about Baekhyeon-dong were expressions of opinion and could not be considered false.



In the end, the Supreme Court will make the final decision on the conflicting rulings from the first and second trials.



The Supreme Court's sentencing by the full bench will be aired live.