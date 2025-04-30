News Today

[News Today] SIM card shortage continues

입력 2025.04.30 (16:11) 수정 2025.04.30 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We reported about SK Telecom's USIM hacking incident and replacement issues yesterday. The USIM crisis is showing no signs of easing. SKT has rushed to announce additional measures with USIM supplies running out, but the number of anxious users leaving the network continues to grow.

[REPORT]
SK Telecom subscribers stand in long line in front of a store.

SIM cards are still in short supply and nothing has changed.

SK Telecom store staff / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We're out of SIM cards. We'll text you when they're back in stock. We're only taking reservations for now.

Both subscribers and staff are growing increasingly exhausted.

"You are not expecting them today?]" "No, not for now."

"What about tomorrow?" " I'm not sure. We are only taking reservations."

About 400,000 subscribers have had their SIM cards replaced so far.

Kang Chang-soo / SK Telecom subscriber
I have waited for one and a half hours in the sun. It's very inconvenient.

As the shortage of SIM cards drags on, SK Telecom has decided to resort to a SIM card format method.

It refers to changing the software instead of replacing SIM cards, which it says will have the same effect.

But this method will only be possible from mid-May.

Because of the inconvenience and concerns about additional hacking attacks, some users are switching to other telecom service providers.

On Monday alone, some 34,000 SK Telecom users switched telecom provider.

SK Telecom subscriber / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Even when it's not big money, it's still unsettling. I don't want to have problems with loans and pay for the mess.

As concerns over hacking attacks and information leaks grow, the National Intelligence Service has advised all government agencies to replace SIM cards on work devices that use SKT services.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SIM card shortage continues
    • 입력 2025-04-30 16:11:18
    • 수정2025-04-30 16:12:45
    News Today

[LEAD]
We reported about SK Telecom's USIM hacking incident and replacement issues yesterday. The USIM crisis is showing no signs of easing. SKT has rushed to announce additional measures with USIM supplies running out, but the number of anxious users leaving the network continues to grow.

[REPORT]
SK Telecom subscribers stand in long line in front of a store.

SIM cards are still in short supply and nothing has changed.

SK Telecom store staff / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We're out of SIM cards. We'll text you when they're back in stock. We're only taking reservations for now.

Both subscribers and staff are growing increasingly exhausted.

"You are not expecting them today?]" "No, not for now."

"What about tomorrow?" " I'm not sure. We are only taking reservations."

About 400,000 subscribers have had their SIM cards replaced so far.

Kang Chang-soo / SK Telecom subscriber
I have waited for one and a half hours in the sun. It's very inconvenient.

As the shortage of SIM cards drags on, SK Telecom has decided to resort to a SIM card format method.

It refers to changing the software instead of replacing SIM cards, which it says will have the same effect.

But this method will only be possible from mid-May.

Because of the inconvenience and concerns about additional hacking attacks, some users are switching to other telecom service providers.

On Monday alone, some 34,000 SK Telecom users switched telecom provider.

SK Telecom subscriber / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Even when it's not big money, it's still unsettling. I don't want to have problems with loans and pay for the mess.

As concerns over hacking attacks and information leaks grow, the National Intelligence Service has advised all government agencies to replace SIM cards on work devices that use SKT services.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불 확산…서변동 인근 주민 <br>동변중 연경초 팔달초 북부초로 대피

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불 확산…서변동 인근 주민 동변중 연경초 팔달초 북부초로 대피
검찰, 윤 전 대통령 사저 압수수색…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사

검찰, 윤 전 대통령 사저 압수수색…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사
민주당 ‘통합형 선대위’ 출범…총괄 선대위원장에 윤여준·강금실

민주당 ‘통합형 선대위’ 출범…총괄 선대위원장에 윤여준·강금실
국민의힘 오늘 김문수·한동훈 2강 토론회…한덕수 등판 임박

국민의힘 오늘 김문수·한동훈 2강 토론회…한덕수 등판 임박
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.