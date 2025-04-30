[News Today] SIM card shortage continues

[LEAD]

We reported about SK Telecom's USIM hacking incident and replacement issues yesterday. The USIM crisis is showing no signs of easing. SKT has rushed to announce additional measures with USIM supplies running out, but the number of anxious users leaving the network continues to grow.



[REPORT]

SK Telecom subscribers stand in long line in front of a store.



SIM cards are still in short supply and nothing has changed.



SK Telecom store staff / (VOICE MODIFIED)

We're out of SIM cards. We'll text you when they're back in stock. We're only taking reservations for now.



Both subscribers and staff are growing increasingly exhausted.



"You are not expecting them today?]" "No, not for now."



"What about tomorrow?" " I'm not sure. We are only taking reservations."



About 400,000 subscribers have had their SIM cards replaced so far.



Kang Chang-soo / SK Telecom subscriber

I have waited for one and a half hours in the sun. It's very inconvenient.



As the shortage of SIM cards drags on, SK Telecom has decided to resort to a SIM card format method.



It refers to changing the software instead of replacing SIM cards, which it says will have the same effect.



But this method will only be possible from mid-May.



Because of the inconvenience and concerns about additional hacking attacks, some users are switching to other telecom service providers.



On Monday alone, some 34,000 SK Telecom users switched telecom provider.



SK Telecom subscriber / (VOICE MODIFIED)

Even when it's not big money, it's still unsettling. I don't want to have problems with loans and pay for the mess.



As concerns over hacking attacks and information leaks grow, the National Intelligence Service has advised all government agencies to replace SIM cards on work devices that use SKT services.