News Today

[News Today] “Putin thanks NK for sending troops”

입력 2025.04.30 (16:11) 수정 2025.04.30 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
North Korea is touting its alliance with Russia, reporting that President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude for the North’s troop deployment. Russia has also released its first battlefield footage, showing joint operations with North Korean troops in what it calls the Kursk recapture operation.

[REPORT]

A Russian soldier teamed up with his North Korean counterpart, engages in a street battle.


They stick a Russian flag and a red flag on a collapsed building, put their arms around each other and hug.


Russia released this video calling it the Kursk recapture operation conducted with North Korea.


Following footage of North Korean troops in training the previous day, Moscow has revealed a clip of actual warfare.


Meanwhile major media outlets in the North have published articles on Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing gratitude for the North's troop deployment.


Statement by President Vladimir Putin / North Korean Central TV
We will always honor the N. Korean heroes who gave their lives for Russia and shared freedom on an equal basis with their Russian brothers in arms.


Reports said the Russian leader sincerely thanked the North for fighting shoulder to shoulder with Russian fighters.


And that bilateral cooperation will become even more steadfast.


Since formally acknowledging the North's troop deployment, both sides appear to be focused on justifying that move and promoting achievements.


Pyongyang seems focused on preventing any sway in public opinion amid the thousands of casualties incurred and also on receiving something in return from Moscow.


Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Inst. for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.
Various technology and equipment related to spy satellites or for modernizing the Navy. N. Korean troops may take part in postwar restoration work in Kursk region.


Meanwhile, a North Korean military delegation has left for Russia to attend an international event.


There's speculation the two sides will likely discuss a range of issues including the North's participation in Russia's May 9 Victory Day parade, compensation for the troop deployment and repatriation of North Korean POWs.


■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “Putin thanks NK for sending troops”
    • 입력 2025-04-30 16:11:25
    • 수정2025-04-30 16:12:54
    News Today

[LEAD]
North Korea is touting its alliance with Russia, reporting that President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude for the North’s troop deployment. Russia has also released its first battlefield footage, showing joint operations with North Korean troops in what it calls the Kursk recapture operation.

[REPORT]

A Russian soldier teamed up with his North Korean counterpart, engages in a street battle.


They stick a Russian flag and a red flag on a collapsed building, put their arms around each other and hug.


Russia released this video calling it the Kursk recapture operation conducted with North Korea.


Following footage of North Korean troops in training the previous day, Moscow has revealed a clip of actual warfare.


Meanwhile major media outlets in the North have published articles on Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing gratitude for the North's troop deployment.


Statement by President Vladimir Putin / North Korean Central TV
We will always honor the N. Korean heroes who gave their lives for Russia and shared freedom on an equal basis with their Russian brothers in arms.


Reports said the Russian leader sincerely thanked the North for fighting shoulder to shoulder with Russian fighters.


And that bilateral cooperation will become even more steadfast.


Since formally acknowledging the North's troop deployment, both sides appear to be focused on justifying that move and promoting achievements.


Pyongyang seems focused on preventing any sway in public opinion amid the thousands of casualties incurred and also on receiving something in return from Moscow.


Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Inst. for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.
Various technology and equipment related to spy satellites or for modernizing the Navy. N. Korean troops may take part in postwar restoration work in Kursk region.


Meanwhile, a North Korean military delegation has left for Russia to attend an international event.


There's speculation the two sides will likely discuss a range of issues including the North's participation in Russia's May 9 Victory Day parade, compensation for the troop deployment and repatriation of North Korean POWs.

KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불 확산…서변동 인근 주민 <br>동변중 연경초 팔달초 북부초로 대피

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불 확산…서변동 인근 주민 동변중 연경초 팔달초 북부초로 대피
검찰, 윤 전 대통령 사저 압수수색…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사

검찰, 윤 전 대통령 사저 압수수색…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사
민주당 ‘통합형 선대위’ 출범…총괄 선대위원장에 윤여준·강금실

민주당 ‘통합형 선대위’ 출범…총괄 선대위원장에 윤여준·강금실
국민의힘 오늘 김문수·한동훈 2강 토론회…한덕수 등판 임박

국민의힘 오늘 김문수·한동훈 2강 토론회…한덕수 등판 임박
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.