[News Today] “Putin thanks NK for sending troops”

North Korea is touting its alliance with Russia, reporting that President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude for the North's troop deployment. Russia has also released its first battlefield footage, showing joint operations with North Korean troops in what it calls the Kursk recapture operation.

A Russian soldier teamed up with his North Korean counterpart, engages in a street battle.

They stick a Russian flag and a red flag on a collapsed building, put their arms around each other and hug.

Russia released this video calling it the Kursk recapture operation conducted with North Korea.

Following footage of North Korean troops in training the previous day, Moscow has revealed a clip of actual warfare.

Meanwhile major media outlets in the North have published articles on Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing gratitude for the North's troop deployment.

Statement by President Vladimir Putin / North Korean Central TV

We will always honor the N. Korean heroes who gave their lives for Russia and shared freedom on an equal basis with their Russian brothers in arms.

Reports said the Russian leader sincerely thanked the North for fighting shoulder to shoulder with Russian fighters.

And that bilateral cooperation will become even more steadfast.

Since formally acknowledging the North's troop deployment, both sides appear to be focused on justifying that move and promoting achievements.

Pyongyang seems focused on preventing any sway in public opinion amid the thousands of casualties incurred and also on receiving something in return from Moscow.

Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Inst. for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.

Various technology and equipment related to spy satellites or for modernizing the Navy. N. Korean troops may take part in postwar restoration work in Kursk region.

Meanwhile, a North Korean military delegation has left for Russia to attend an international event.

There's speculation the two sides will likely discuss a range of issues including the North's participation in Russia's May 9 Victory Day parade, compensation for the troop deployment and repatriation of North Korean POWs.