News Today

[News Today] How long can small businesses survive?

입력 2025.04.30 (16:11) 수정 2025.04.30 (16:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
South Korea has one of the highest shares of self-employed workers in the world. A new report is shedding light on how long these small businesses, like cafes and restaurants, are actually staying open. Here's more.

[REPORT]
This coffee shop had operated at the same location for seven years.

But it closed earlier this month and the owner still hasn’t finished clearing out the equipment.

Almost one million businesses closed down last year.

That's about one store closure every 30 seconds.

According to the National Tax Service, almost 80% of the small businesses survive past their first year.

But that also means two out of 10 businesses fail in less than a year.

The business survival rate was examined for a three-year period.

At the bottom were online shopping malls.

The survival rate was 45%, meaning 55% closed within three years.

Snack bars and fast food restaurants are also among the bottom three businesses.

In contrast, hair salons had the highest survival rate.

It was followed by small lodging facilities like inns and guesthouses, as well as private teaching academies.

The NTS said that expertise determined the survival rate.

Kim Seong-ki / National Tax Service
Businesses needing certifications have higher survival rates, while low-cost online shopping businesses shut down more easily.

The three-year survival rate of bakeries stood at 58%, higher than that of coffee shops which was 53%.

By business, clothing stores had better chances of staying open for more than three years than cosmetics stores.

Among convenience stores and grocery shops, convenience stores had the higher survival rate.

Korea has about 5.6 million self-employed people, making up 20% of all employed workers.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] How long can small businesses survive?
    • 입력 2025-04-30 16:11:31
    • 수정2025-04-30 16:13:04
    News Today

[LEAD]
South Korea has one of the highest shares of self-employed workers in the world. A new report is shedding light on how long these small businesses, like cafes and restaurants, are actually staying open. Here's more.

[REPORT]
This coffee shop had operated at the same location for seven years.

But it closed earlier this month and the owner still hasn’t finished clearing out the equipment.

Almost one million businesses closed down last year.

That's about one store closure every 30 seconds.

According to the National Tax Service, almost 80% of the small businesses survive past their first year.

But that also means two out of 10 businesses fail in less than a year.

The business survival rate was examined for a three-year period.

At the bottom were online shopping malls.

The survival rate was 45%, meaning 55% closed within three years.

Snack bars and fast food restaurants are also among the bottom three businesses.

In contrast, hair salons had the highest survival rate.

It was followed by small lodging facilities like inns and guesthouses, as well as private teaching academies.

The NTS said that expertise determined the survival rate.

Kim Seong-ki / National Tax Service
Businesses needing certifications have higher survival rates, while low-cost online shopping businesses shut down more easily.

The three-year survival rate of bakeries stood at 58%, higher than that of coffee shops which was 53%.

By business, clothing stores had better chances of staying open for more than three years than cosmetics stores.

Among convenience stores and grocery shops, convenience stores had the higher survival rate.

Korea has about 5.6 million self-employed people, making up 20% of all employed workers.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불 확산…서변동 인근 주민 <br>동변중 연경초 팔달초 북부초로 대피

[속보] 대구 함지산 산불 확산…서변동 인근 주민 동변중 연경초 팔달초 북부초로 대피
검찰, 윤 전 대통령 사저 압수수색…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사

검찰, 윤 전 대통령 사저 압수수색…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사
민주당 ‘통합형 선대위’ 출범…총괄 선대위원장에 윤여준·강금실

민주당 ‘통합형 선대위’ 출범…총괄 선대위원장에 윤여준·강금실
국민의힘 오늘 김문수·한동훈 2강 토론회…한덕수 등판 임박

국민의힘 오늘 김문수·한동훈 2강 토론회…한덕수 등판 임박
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.