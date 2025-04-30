[News Today] Power abuse by army commander

[LEAD]

A three-star Army general is under fire for allegedly abusing his power by repeatedly ordering subordinates to run personal errands. He reportedly made a staff member wait in line from early morning to register his wife for swimming lessons, and instructed others to handle second-hand sales of household items. The Army has launched an investigation.



[REPORT]

This social media chat was held last March between Army Capital Corps Commander Park Jeong-taek and a secretariat staff member.



The staff member reports there are two ways to apply for swimming lessons, regular and on-site applications.



A swimming lesson schedule is also transmitted. Park's reply says, "Apply."



The lessons were in fact for Park's spouse. It was an on-site registration on a first-come-first-served basis that required standing in line early in the morning.



Park's wife even personally called the staff to notify what time suited her best.



Park's wife - Secretariat staff member / April 2024

3 p.m. or noon are kind of ambiguous. 6 p.m. suits me best.

(Duly noted.) So sign me up for the 6 p.m. class.



There were other instructions unrelated to the staff's duties.



They included driving early in the morning for the commander's daughter's wedding and taking care of his pets.



He also made the staff work on second-hand deals of items in his official residence such as a clock and a treadmill.



The Center for Military Human Rights says it has received reports of repeated power abuse allegations from multiple staff members.



Lim Tae-hoon / Head, Center for Military Human Rights

Service members were deployed to do chores for the corps commander and his family unrelated to their official duties.



Following the 2017 power abuse scandal involving former Army Gen. Park Chan-ju, soldiers were no longer assigned to serve at commanders' residences.



The secretariat can only assist with command activities, such as preparation for meetings.



The military said Army investigators will carry out on-site probe to ensure an objective and fair investigation, and appropriate measures will be taken according to the results.