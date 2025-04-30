[News Today] K-Royal Culture Festival
[LEAD]
K-Dramas featuring the Joseon royal court continue to captivate audiences in Korea and around the world. Now, one festival is bringing that palace life off the screen and into real life. Here's our last story.
[REPORT]
Servants line up outside Geunjeongjeon Hall where the king oversees state affairs.
Today, Yongbieocheonga, compiled by King Sejong, is being unveiled.
Finally, is this the first written work in Hunminjeongeum.
A splendid dance takes place to mark the unveiling.
Meanwhile at Bihyungak, the crown prince's study room, wedding preparations are well underway.
Coating gold leaf on clothes and articles of king and royal family.
Court ladies make gold leaf hair ribbons called daenggi, following instructions by a master craftsman. Their skills may be clumsy, but their expressions are serious.
They are all participants in the royal court experience program.
Na So-yeon / Seoul resident
Honoring the crown prince's fortune while wearing traditional clothes makes the experience more immersive and fun.
The K-Royal Culture Festival is in its 11th year.
This year, there’s been an increase in hands-on programs to engage visitors.
Events targeting foreigners have also quadrupled.
Jin Mi-gyung / K-Royal Culture Festival
This year, in line with inducing participation from everyone, we have special programs catering to foreigners, children, teens and seniors.
At Changgyeonggung Palace, artworks by national intangible heritage masters are showcased against the backdrop of major palace halls.
The festival runs through May 4 at the five major palaces and Jongmyo Shrine.
