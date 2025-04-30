News 9

DP launches election campaign committee

입력 2025.04.30 (23:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party's election campaign committee was launched today (Apr. 30).

It has formed a presidential campaign that brings figures from across factions and camps.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung promised that the committee would unite to achieve the recovery of democracy and people's livelihoods, as well as national unity.

The first report is by reporter Wohn Dong-hee.

[Report]

The Democratic Party's election campaign committee launched with the goal of creating a 'real Republic of Korea'.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the importance of a unified election committee to achieve the tasks of recovering democracy and the economy, and national unity.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I am the candidate of all citizens who long for the end of civil strife, overcoming crises, and national unity and happiness. I will create a victory for all citizens."]

Park Chan-dae, the acting party leader, and former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-jun were appointed as the co-chairs of the election campaign committee.

[Yoon Yeo-jun/Democratic Party Co-Chair: "My abilities and experience may be shortcoming, but I will do my best to assist Representative Lee Jae-myung."]

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, former Justice Minister Kang Geum-sil, former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, former Korea Disease Control Agency Director Jeong Eun-kyeong, and Korean Confederation of Trade Unions Chairman Kim Dong-myung also joined as co-chairs of the election campaign committee.

[Jeong Eun-kyeong/Democratic Party Co-Chair: "The public has been very angry to see the collapse of an economy and democracy that they have built over a long period of time."]

Members of the non-mainstream faction, including former lawmakers Park Yong-jin and Kim Du-kwan, and former Chief of Staff Lim Jong-seok also joined the election campaign committee.

After the launch of the committee, Candidate Lee met with office workers as his first step in addressing people's livelihoods.

He listened to current issues such as asset establishment for young people, home ownership, and child care issues of dual-income couples.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In an era where productivity increases through creative work, we need to enhance our creativity to adapt. And overall, we need to reduce working hours across society...."]

Candidate Lee also presented labor pledges, stating, "In the long term, we need to move towards a four-day workweek, and I promise to support companies that adopt a 4.5-day workweek and strengthen the vacation support system for workers."

KBS News, Wohn Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP launches election campaign committee
    • 입력 2025-04-30 23:45:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party's election campaign committee was launched today (Apr. 30).

It has formed a presidential campaign that brings figures from across factions and camps.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung promised that the committee would unite to achieve the recovery of democracy and people's livelihoods, as well as national unity.

The first report is by reporter Wohn Dong-hee.

[Report]

The Democratic Party's election campaign committee launched with the goal of creating a 'real Republic of Korea'.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the importance of a unified election committee to achieve the tasks of recovering democracy and the economy, and national unity.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I am the candidate of all citizens who long for the end of civil strife, overcoming crises, and national unity and happiness. I will create a victory for all citizens."]

Park Chan-dae, the acting party leader, and former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-jun were appointed as the co-chairs of the election campaign committee.

[Yoon Yeo-jun/Democratic Party Co-Chair: "My abilities and experience may be shortcoming, but I will do my best to assist Representative Lee Jae-myung."]

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, former Justice Minister Kang Geum-sil, former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, former Korea Disease Control Agency Director Jeong Eun-kyeong, and Korean Confederation of Trade Unions Chairman Kim Dong-myung also joined as co-chairs of the election campaign committee.

[Jeong Eun-kyeong/Democratic Party Co-Chair: "The public has been very angry to see the collapse of an economy and democracy that they have built over a long period of time."]

Members of the non-mainstream faction, including former lawmakers Park Yong-jin and Kim Du-kwan, and former Chief of Staff Lim Jong-seok also joined the election campaign committee.

After the launch of the committee, Candidate Lee met with office workers as his first step in addressing people's livelihoods.

He listened to current issues such as asset establishment for young people, home ownership, and child care issues of dual-income couples.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In an era where productivity increases through creative work, we need to enhance our creativity to adapt. And overall, we need to reduce working hours across society...."]

Candidate Lee also presented labor pledges, stating, "In the long term, we need to move towards a four-day workweek, and I promise to support companies that adopt a 4.5-day workweek and strengthen the vacation support system for workers."

KBS News, Wohn Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령
윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략

윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략
한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…<br>여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약

한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약
‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…<br>정책·공약 승부도

‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…정책·공약 승부도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.