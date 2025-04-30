DP launches election campaign committee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party's election campaign committee was launched today (Apr. 30).



It has formed a presidential campaign that brings figures from across factions and camps.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung promised that the committee would unite to achieve the recovery of democracy and people's livelihoods, as well as national unity.



The first report is by reporter Wohn Dong-hee.



[Report]



The Democratic Party's election campaign committee launched with the goal of creating a 'real Republic of Korea'.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the importance of a unified election committee to achieve the tasks of recovering democracy and the economy, and national unity.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I am the candidate of all citizens who long for the end of civil strife, overcoming crises, and national unity and happiness. I will create a victory for all citizens."]



Park Chan-dae, the acting party leader, and former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-jun were appointed as the co-chairs of the election campaign committee.



[Yoon Yeo-jun/Democratic Party Co-Chair: "My abilities and experience may be shortcoming, but I will do my best to assist Representative Lee Jae-myung."]



Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, former Justice Minister Kang Geum-sil, former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, former Korea Disease Control Agency Director Jeong Eun-kyeong, and Korean Confederation of Trade Unions Chairman Kim Dong-myung also joined as co-chairs of the election campaign committee.



[Jeong Eun-kyeong/Democratic Party Co-Chair: "The public has been very angry to see the collapse of an economy and democracy that they have built over a long period of time."]



Members of the non-mainstream faction, including former lawmakers Park Yong-jin and Kim Du-kwan, and former Chief of Staff Lim Jong-seok also joined the election campaign committee.



After the launch of the committee, Candidate Lee met with office workers as his first step in addressing people's livelihoods.



He listened to current issues such as asset establishment for young people, home ownership, and child care issues of dual-income couples.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "In an era where productivity increases through creative work, we need to enhance our creativity to adapt. And overall, we need to reduce working hours across society...."]



Candidate Lee also presented labor pledges, stating, "In the long term, we need to move towards a four-day workweek, and I promise to support companies that adopt a 4.5-day workweek and strengthen the vacation support system for workers."



KBS News, Wohn Dong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!