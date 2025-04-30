Efforts to absorb Hong, Ahn supporters

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The final candidates of the People Power Party, Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon, are working hard to absorb the support of the eliminated candidates.



They each announced pledges aimed at the middle class and youth.



They will face off in the last TV debate shortly.



This is reporter Lee Ye-jin.



[Report]



Current lawmakers who participated in former candidate Hong Joon-pyo's campaign have declared their support for candidate Kim Moon-soo.



They emphasized the need for a 'big tent' for conservative victory.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I will take the good intentions that Candidate Hong had in mind and make it happen…."]



Former candidate Na Kyung-won also joined current lawmakers in supporting candidate Kim, along with former lawmakers and retired generals.



Candidate Han Dong-hoon is focusing on forming an alliance with former candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who supported impeachment, and centrist Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.



He has also reached out to former candidate Hong.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/SBS News Briefing with Byun Sang-wook: "I plan to ask endlessly (former candidate Hong Joon-pyo) for his support in filling my shortcoming so we can win together."]



The competition over pledges is fierce.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo has proposed a 'tax reduction' pledge aimed at the middle class.



He stated that he would introduce a price-linked system for calculating comprehensive income tax, reduce performance-based tax, and abolish spouse inheritance tax.



[Park Soo-young/Policy Chief of Kim Moon-soo's Camp: "We will strengthen the backbone of our economy by reducing the taxes that have burdened the middle class."]



Candidate Han Dong-hoon's campaign has introduced a policy to alleviate the burden of student loans for young people.



They promised to raise the income threshold for student loan repayment and extend the repayment period by up to 12 months.



They are also considering providing incentives to companies that pay off student loans on behalf of individuals.



[Bae Hyun-jin/Strategic Chief of Han Dong-hoon's Campaign: "The state must take responsibility and help young people grow first, so that they can fulfill their social responsibilities later…."]



Ahead of the party member voting and public opinion polls starting tomorrow (May 1), the two candidates will have their final TV debate tonight (Apr. 30).



Intense exchanges are expected over martial law, impeachment, and unification with acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



