DP launches election committee

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party's election committee has prominently featured figures from the conservative camp, emphasizing unity above all.



They also stressed the importance of listening and a field-focused election campaign.



Continuing with the report is Kim Cheong-yun.



[Report]



The Democratic Party's election committee has placed the most emphasis on the 'unity' that candidate Lee Jae-myung has highlighted since its launch.



They have not only recruited figures from the conservative camp but have also put them in prominent positions such as the chairperson of the election committee.



[Kim Yoon-deok/Democratic Party's Election Committee Chief Deputy Chair: "Rather than being ideologically moderate, conservative, or progressive, we need to create an election committee that realizes national unity for a greater Republic of Korea."]



They appointed symbolic female figures from the Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in administrations as the chief election committee chair and also assigned roles to competitors from the primary and other candidate camps, paying attention to faction distribution.



While the scale is massive, it is also notable that they are focusing on creating a working organization by assigning specific roles.



They have decided to run a regionally focused election campaign centered on local areas and to include campaign activities in the evaluation criteria for lawmakers.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party's Election Committee Spokesperson: "This time, we emphasize the need to run in the field with a desperate heart. This has been an evaluation criterion in the past as well."]



A significant aspect of the election committee's activities is the 'Listening Campaign,' which aims to communicate with the public and discover policies on-site.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Let's completely change our direction from asking what we want from the people to listening to what our citizens want..."]



The candidate emphasized that, based on experiences from the last presidential election, it is crucial for the election committee to play a role in countering fake news to prevent distortion of information related to policies or candidates.



There are evaluations that the lessons learned from the last election, where the margin was 0.73%P, have been incorporated into this election committee, and the Democratic Party plans to strengthen the committee through additional talent recruitment.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



