Han opens campaign base in Yeouido

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting President Han Duck-soo is expected to resign tomorrow (May 1).



His announcement to run for the presidential election is likely to be made the day after tomorrow (May 2).



Acting President Han has already set up a campaign office in Yeouido and is in contact with figures from the Democratic Party to form an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



This is the office that will be used as Han Duck-soo's presidential campaign headquarters.



The door is locked, but computers and furniture are ready.



It was previously used by National Assembly member Na Kyung-won for her primary campaign, and the staff signed a contract two days ago.



Acting President Han is expected to resign tomorrow.



A source from the Prime Minister's Office stated, "If Acting President Han approves it himself, the resignation will be processed."



The official announcement of his candidacy is likely to be made on May 2, and it is reported that he will deliver a message to the public outlining the reasons for his candidacy.



Today (Apr. 30), Acting President Han met with U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan, who is visiting Korea, and also met with representatives from small and medium-sized enterprises.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "We will continuously promote regulatory innovation focused on results so that the field changes and you can feel it."]



Tomorrow morning, he will preside over a security-related ministerial meeting.



It is said that he will emphasize the need to maintain readiness against North Korea, showing his intention to manage both the economy and security until just before his resignation.



He is also working on a meeting with Lee Nak-yon, a senior advisor of the New Future Democratic Party, who has declared his candidacy for the presidential election.



Advisor Lee, who is considering an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition, mentioned that they had a phone conversation in the morning, but no schedule for a meeting has been set.



If Acting President Han resigns, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok will take over the acting role again, and he stated that he has not received any hints regarding Han's candidacy.



The Democratic Party pointed out that if Acting President Han had given election instructions to his aides while maintaining his acting position, it would be a violation of election law.



Additionally, there have been allegations that a former National Intelligence Service official was preparing for the presidential election.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!