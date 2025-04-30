Worst hack in telecom history

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the SIM card hacking incident, SKT CEO was summoned to the National Assembly today (Apr. 30).



In the face of overwhelming criticism, CEO Ryu bowed his head, stating it was the worst hacking incident in South Korea’s telecommunications history.



He also mentioned that they would secure over ten million SIM cards by June.



Kang Na-ru reports.



[Report]



Five days after a public apology, SKT's CEO Ryu Young-sang attended a hearing at the National Assembly.



[Park Jeong-hoon/National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee member/People Power Party: "Do you agree that this incident is the worst hacking incident in the history of telecommunications? (Yes.)"]



[Park Jeong-hoon/National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee member/People Power Party: "(The impact was great) because what was thought to be impossible to be breached was hacked, right? (Yes.)"]



He also stated that they are preparing for the worst-case scenario.



[Choi Soo-jin/National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee member/People Power Party: "Can we assume that all subscribers have been compromised?"]



[Ryu Young-sang/SKT CEO: "We are preparing under the assumption that, in the worst case, that could be the case."]



There were also questions about the delayed reporting.



[Choi Soo-jin/National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee member/People Power Party: "About 45 hours had passed. What was the reason for the delay in reporting?"]



[Ryu Young-sang/SKT CEO: "I sincerely apologize for the delay in reporting."]



Criticism arose that, despite being the top telecommunications company, SKT had the lowest investment in hacking prevention.



[Park Jeong-hoon/National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee member/People Power Party: "Ultimately, the amount spent on information security per subscriber is the lowest at SKT. Were you aware of that?"]



[Ryu Young-sang/SKT CEO: "If we combine SK Telecom and Broadband, we have invested over 80 billion won."]



There were also calls for SKT to waive the number portability penalty since the responsibility for the incident lies with them.



[Lee Hoon-ki/National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee member/Democratic Party: "You need to abolish the penalty so that subscribers can port their numbers."]



[Ryu Young-sang/SKT CEO: "I will review it comprehensively and get back to you."]



The criticism continued.



[Choi Min-hee/National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee chair/Democratic Party: "What are you reviewing comprehensively? What will you look at?"]



[Ryu Young-sang/SKT CEO: "There may be aspects that I am not seeing...."]



["Is there anything here that you can't see?"]



Ultimately, it was decided to call SK Chairman Chey Tae-won as a witness.



SKT emphasized that they would secure ten million SIM cards, which corresponds to 40% of all users, by June.



Separately from the joint investigation by the government and private sector, the police are also intensifying their investigation into the hacking incident by forming a special investigation team starting today (Apr. 30).



KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



