Digitally vulnerable left in blind spot

[Anchor]

In light of the ongoing shortage of SIM cards, confusion is intensifying among digitally vulnerable groups, including the elderly.

While anxiety grows among people standing in long lines every day in front of SK Telecom service stores, there are residents of island areas, who are not able to even do this, expressing their frustration.

Reporter Sung Yong-hee has more.

[Report]

In front of an SK Telecom store in a rural area, a long line has formed even before the doors opened.

Most of those waiting to replace their mobile phone SIM cards are in their 60s or older.

[Choi Hwa-ja/Hongseong-gun, Chungcheongnam-do: "I've been coming since Monday. Today is the third day. Since I live in the countryside, I came early in the morning after watching the new on TV."]

Even though it is a busy farming season, concerns about identity theft have led them to put everything aside and stand in line every day.

[Kim Myung-ja/Hongseong-eup, Chungcheongnam-do: "They said when I turn my phone off and back on, all the information gets taken by the hacker. That's why I came. I’m not even working. This is my priority."]

Although there is a notice stating that the SIM card stock has run out, the line in front of the store does not seem to decrease every morning.

While signing up for SIM protection services is an alternative to replacing SIM cards, it is not easy for the elderly, who are not familiar with digital technology.

At each store, the waiting list for signing up for SIM protection services reaches 200 to 300 people.

[Jang Joo-myung/SKT Store Owner: "We started this last Friday and have been continuing since then. I don’t know how many we’ve done because there are so many customers."]

Residents of island areas without SK Telecom stores are feeling frustrated as they cannot even receive this assistance.

[Joo Man-gil/Resident of Gai-do, Taean-gun, Chungcheongnam-do: "It's not easy to make a trip to the mainland. So I'm just getting by as it is."]

There are calls for telecommunications companies to implement careful measures considering the digitally vulnerable groups who are left in the blind spot.

This is KBS News, Sung Yong-hee.

