News 9

[Exclusive] SK's mysterious V Project

입력 2025.04.30 (23:45) 수정 2025.05.01 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is the current governance structure of SK Group.

Chairman Chey Tae-won controls the group through the holding company SK Holdings.

If we turn the clock back 10 years, there was another company called SK C&C above the current holding company.

It was the company responsible for IT work for SK affiliates, and it was a 'core' company with over 40% of shares held by Chairman Chey.

To untangle this 'nested' structure, the two companies merged in August 2015.

The problem was the shareholding ratio.

Before the merger, Chairman Chey's stake in SK Holdings was less than 0.5%.

The plan was to increase the corporate value of C&C before the merger so that Chairman Chey's control would strengthen after the merger.

Shall we take a look at a KBS report from around that time?

There was a reason why affiliates continued to give work to C&C despite the controversy.

KBS also investigated a suspicious project between SK Telecom and C&C that appeared to be another form of 'favoritism'.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the exclusive report.

[Report]

On December 10, 2013.

The contract management team of SK C&C sends an email to the project management team.

The subject reads, 'Additional outsourcing purchase after invoice issuance.' They request a 'risk review' for the 'V Project' to optimize financial costs ordered by SK Telecom, asking to add to the contract amount.

They also urge that it be conducted only with in-house personnel without external staff.

The mysterious 'V Project' repeatedly appears in C&C's budget system.

After much inquiry, KBS met with an employee who was involved.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "(I remember) the contract amount was around 400 million, but it was said to change to over 800 million, and towards the end of the project, I was contacted, and the contract just increased without any actual resource input."]

This explanation suggests that they exaggerated the work done or increased the contract amount without actually doing the work.

Other employees at the time also raised issues about the way work was handled.

"There are risks," "There could be tax issues," and "I can't participate," they said.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "They were registering a large number of non-existent projects. Dozens of them were listed. This is 'fictitious trading'...."]

An analysis of over 20,000 internal documents from C&C between 2013 and 2015 confirmed that in 204 contracts ordered by SK Telecom, the contract amounts were inflated after invoice issuance.

As a result, SK C&C billed Telecom an additional 168.7 billion won.

This means that the revenue of C&C, which is key to strengthening Chairman Chey's control, increased by that much.

It is also notable that one employee oversaw more than ten projects annually.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "For a large project, you do one a year. You can't handle 2-3 at the same time."]

The V Project and others ended in January 2015, and three months later, the merger between C&C and SK Corporation was announced.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "After the merger, there were no more fictitious transactions."]

SK stated, "It was over ten years ago, so it's hard to verify the facts," but added, "It wouldn't have made sense to fabricate fake work since we were preparing for a merger at that time."

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Anchor]

There are also suspicious traces.

A ghost department that is not listed in the organizational chart was responsible for contracts worth over one billion won.

The National Tax Service, which is auditing SK Telecom, has also confirmed these issues and is considering reporting them to the prosecution.

This report is brought to you by reporter Song Soo-jin.

[Report]

[SK C&C promotional video/2013: "We provide optimal IT services to our customers based on the highest level of manpower."]

The problematic project transaction structure is the same.

SK Telecom places the order, and C&C receives the work.

After C&C completes the work and submits a completion report, Telecom must inspect it and pay the costs.

However, the 'V Project' and others were different.

It is suspected that the money was deposited first, and then the completion report was created.

The report was fabricated to make it seem like actual work was done, according to statements from C&C employees at the time.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "I thought I shouldn't participate in illegal activities, so I replied via email that 'I can't do it.']

The responsible department was the 'Application Development Team.'

We checked C&C's organizational chart, but there was no trace of it anywhere.

SK explained, "It was a department not on the organizational chart, but it was a temporary TF department," but other TF departments were listed on the organizational chart at that time.

The Seoul Regional Tax Office's Investigation Division 4 has also secured the same materials and statements.

They are investigating the allegations of fictitious trading, or 'fake work.'

The National Tax Service has reportedly determined that they received undue refunds for value-added tax based on fake invoices amounting to at least several hundred billion won.

[Ahn Soo-nam/Tax accountant: "(For fake work), the deducted value-added tax is subject to recovery, and corporate tax is also subject to recovery... Considering it as an improper method, the additional tax alone would be 40% each."]

SK stated that there was no organized directive at the group level to inflate sales.

The National Tax Service is considering reporting to the prosecution for document forgery, separate from the tax evasion allegations, based on the fabricated transaction materials.

KBS News, Song Soo-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] SK's mysterious V Project
    • 입력 2025-04-30 23:45:33
    • 수정2025-05-01 00:56:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is the current governance structure of SK Group.

Chairman Chey Tae-won controls the group through the holding company SK Holdings.

If we turn the clock back 10 years, there was another company called SK C&C above the current holding company.

It was the company responsible for IT work for SK affiliates, and it was a 'core' company with over 40% of shares held by Chairman Chey.

To untangle this 'nested' structure, the two companies merged in August 2015.

The problem was the shareholding ratio.

Before the merger, Chairman Chey's stake in SK Holdings was less than 0.5%.

The plan was to increase the corporate value of C&C before the merger so that Chairman Chey's control would strengthen after the merger.

Shall we take a look at a KBS report from around that time?

There was a reason why affiliates continued to give work to C&C despite the controversy.

KBS also investigated a suspicious project between SK Telecom and C&C that appeared to be another form of 'favoritism'.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the exclusive report.

[Report]

On December 10, 2013.

The contract management team of SK C&C sends an email to the project management team.

The subject reads, 'Additional outsourcing purchase after invoice issuance.' They request a 'risk review' for the 'V Project' to optimize financial costs ordered by SK Telecom, asking to add to the contract amount.

They also urge that it be conducted only with in-house personnel without external staff.

The mysterious 'V Project' repeatedly appears in C&C's budget system.

After much inquiry, KBS met with an employee who was involved.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "(I remember) the contract amount was around 400 million, but it was said to change to over 800 million, and towards the end of the project, I was contacted, and the contract just increased without any actual resource input."]

This explanation suggests that they exaggerated the work done or increased the contract amount without actually doing the work.

Other employees at the time also raised issues about the way work was handled.

"There are risks," "There could be tax issues," and "I can't participate," they said.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "They were registering a large number of non-existent projects. Dozens of them were listed. This is 'fictitious trading'...."]

An analysis of over 20,000 internal documents from C&C between 2013 and 2015 confirmed that in 204 contracts ordered by SK Telecom, the contract amounts were inflated after invoice issuance.

As a result, SK C&C billed Telecom an additional 168.7 billion won.

This means that the revenue of C&C, which is key to strengthening Chairman Chey's control, increased by that much.

It is also notable that one employee oversaw more than ten projects annually.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "For a large project, you do one a year. You can't handle 2-3 at the same time."]

The V Project and others ended in January 2015, and three months later, the merger between C&C and SK Corporation was announced.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "After the merger, there were no more fictitious transactions."]

SK stated, "It was over ten years ago, so it's hard to verify the facts," but added, "It wouldn't have made sense to fabricate fake work since we were preparing for a merger at that time."

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Anchor]

There are also suspicious traces.

A ghost department that is not listed in the organizational chart was responsible for contracts worth over one billion won.

The National Tax Service, which is auditing SK Telecom, has also confirmed these issues and is considering reporting them to the prosecution.

This report is brought to you by reporter Song Soo-jin.

[Report]

[SK C&C promotional video/2013: "We provide optimal IT services to our customers based on the highest level of manpower."]

The problematic project transaction structure is the same.

SK Telecom places the order, and C&C receives the work.

After C&C completes the work and submits a completion report, Telecom must inspect it and pay the costs.

However, the 'V Project' and others were different.

It is suspected that the money was deposited first, and then the completion report was created.

The report was fabricated to make it seem like actual work was done, according to statements from C&C employees at the time.

[Employee involved in the project/voice altered: "I thought I shouldn't participate in illegal activities, so I replied via email that 'I can't do it.']

The responsible department was the 'Application Development Team.'

We checked C&C's organizational chart, but there was no trace of it anywhere.

SK explained, "It was a department not on the organizational chart, but it was a temporary TF department," but other TF departments were listed on the organizational chart at that time.

The Seoul Regional Tax Office's Investigation Division 4 has also secured the same materials and statements.

They are investigating the allegations of fictitious trading, or 'fake work.'

The National Tax Service has reportedly determined that they received undue refunds for value-added tax based on fake invoices amounting to at least several hundred billion won.

[Ahn Soo-nam/Tax accountant: "(For fake work), the deducted value-added tax is subject to recovery, and corporate tax is also subject to recovery... Considering it as an improper method, the additional tax alone would be 40% each."]

SK stated that there was no organized directive at the group level to inflate sales.

The National Tax Service is considering reporting to the prosecution for document forgery, separate from the tax evasion allegations, based on the fabricated transaction materials.

KBS News, Song Soo-jin.
송수진 기자
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령
윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략

윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략
한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…<br>여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약

한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약
‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…<br>정책·공약 승부도

‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…정책·공약 승부도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.