Slow supply of SK SIM cards

[Anchor]



Although SKT emphasizes the importance of securing SIM cards, there is still a shortage of them.



SKT advises that simply subscribing to the SIM protection service is safe, but many users want to replace their SIM cards entirely.



Why is the supply of SIM cards so slow? Reporter Kang Pu-reun has investigated.



[Report]



A long line formed at the airport roaming center ahead of the holiday weekend.



[Airport Roaming Center Staff/Voice Altered: "Only those departing today can receive a SIM card replacement. I will guide you on the SIM protection service."]



Despite SKT's appeal that subscribing to the protection service is safe, the distrust runs deep enough that people are choosing to wait in line for a SIM card replacement.



[Oh Hyun-a/SKT User: "I came about 6 hours early, just in case there are a lot of people. The server was hacked, and all the SIM numbers were leaked, so I'm not sure if I can trust it without a replacement."]



SKT can replace a maximum of 250,000 SIM cards per day.



After the hacking incident, 770,000 people changed their SIM cards, leaving only about 230,000 SIM cards available now.



SKT has stated that there will be no immediate solution until additional SIM cards arrive on the 17th of next month.



Although SKT has announced plans to supply additional SIM cards, it is still less than half of the total user base of 25 million.



[Lee Seong-yeop/Professor at Korea University Graduate School of Management of Technology: "The sudden increase in demand is unpredictable, so it will take time to produce and purchase more."]



SKT is considering supporting SIM cards from other telecom companies, but since each telecom company makes their SIM cards differently, the effectiveness of this plan is limited.



Additionally, it is not easy for SIM card manufacturers to expand their facilities immediately, and if they increase production hastily and demand suddenly drops, it could lead to losses for the companies, which is also a significant obstacle.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



