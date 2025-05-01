Possible rulings of Supreme Court

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Initially, the first trial found Lee guilty, but the second trial acquitted him.



Next, we will explain the reasons for the conflicting judgments and how the Supreme Court's full bench ruling will be made tomorrow (May 1), with legal expert Baek In-seong.



[Report]



During the last presidential election, candidate Lee Jae-myung appeared on a broadcast and stated that he did not know the late Kim Moon-ki, the former head of the Seongnam Urban Development Corporation.



[Lee Jae-myung/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/Dec. 29, 2021/Channel A 'Lee Jae-myung's Proposal': "It was shown as if I played golf, but when I checked, it turned out that part of our group photo was taken out of context and shown like this. It was manipulated."]



In the same year, during a National Assembly audit, he also claimed that there was coercion from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport regarding the change of land use in Seongnam's Baekhyeon-dong. Lee was eventually indicted without detention in September 2022 for violating the Public Official Election Act by disseminating false information.



The first trial interpreted his remarks related to the late Kim Moon-ki as a statement that he did not play golf with him, concluding that he had disseminated false information.



The remarks regarding the Baekhyeon-dong land were also deemed false and contrary to the facts, resulting in a sentence of one year in prison with a two-year probation.



However, the second trial overturned the conclusion, stating that both remarks could not be considered as dissemination of false information.



The remarks about the late Kim Moon-ki were deemed to be about 'perception' rather than 'action,' and the claim of coercion from the Ministry of Land was considered merely an 'exaggerated expression.'



In this full bench hearing, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae and 12 justices participated, and a conclusion agreed upon by a majority of '7 or more' will serve as the 'majority opinion' for the ruling.



If the Supreme Court finds no error in the second trial's ruling and dismisses the prosecution's appeal, Lee Jae-myung's acquittal will be confirmed.



Conversely, if the Supreme Court finds an error in the second trial's ruling, it is expected to 'reverse and remand' the case, sending it back to the Seoul High Court for a retrial.



Although the possibility is low, the Supreme Court could also include the option of 'reversal judgment,' where it overturns the original ruling and directly determines the sentence.



This is KBS News, Baek In-seong.



