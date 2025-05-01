NIS reports on N. Korea and China

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Intelligence Service has reported that among the North Korean troops dispatched to Russia, 600 have died, bringing the total number of casualties to 4,700.



It was also reported to the National Assembly that there have been eleven incidents in the past year where Chinese individuals illegally filmed our military facilities.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.



[Report]



The National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly that North Korea has dispatched a total of 15,000 troops to Russia in two waves, with casualties reaching 4,700.



Of the deceased, 600 have been cremated locally and sent back to their home country, while the injured are believed to be isolated and detained in places like Pyongyang.



As the deployment has prolonged, there have been incidents of misconduct such as excessive drinking, but it was reported that their combat capabilities have improved as they adapt to modern warfare, and they have also received economic compensation as a result of the deployment.



[Kim Byeong-ki/Member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee/Democratic Party: "We are discussing industrial modernization in 14 sectors, including metals, aviation, energy, and tourism, with Russia. About 15,000 North Korean workers have been sent to Russia..."]



While there are no visible movements yet, it is reported that there is a possibility of additional deployments.



It is anticipated that instead of Chairman Kim Jong-un, other figures such as Choe Ryong-hae, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, are likely to attend next week's Victory Day celebrations in Russia.



The National Intelligence Service also revealed that there have been a total of 11 incidents since June of last year where Chinese individuals illegally filmed our military facilities.



[Lee Seong-gwon/Member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee/People Power Party: "They claim it is for hobby, travel, or travel documentation, but we view it as low-intensity intelligence activities aimed at acquiring key U.S.-South Korea military information..."]



He emphasized that since they are using high-performance cameras and radios outside the boundaries of military base law, which indicates a strong intent to evade domestic laws, the espionage law should be revised to broaden its scope of application.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



