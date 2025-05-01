News 9

NIS reports on N. Korea and China

입력 2025.05.01 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The National Intelligence Service has reported that among the North Korean troops dispatched to Russia, 600 have died, bringing the total number of casualties to 4,700.

It was also reported to the National Assembly that there have been eleven incidents in the past year where Chinese individuals illegally filmed our military facilities.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.

[Report]

The National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly that North Korea has dispatched a total of 15,000 troops to Russia in two waves, with casualties reaching 4,700.

Of the deceased, 600 have been cremated locally and sent back to their home country, while the injured are believed to be isolated and detained in places like Pyongyang.

As the deployment has prolonged, there have been incidents of misconduct such as excessive drinking, but it was reported that their combat capabilities have improved as they adapt to modern warfare, and they have also received economic compensation as a result of the deployment.

[Kim Byeong-ki/Member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee/Democratic Party: "We are discussing industrial modernization in 14 sectors, including metals, aviation, energy, and tourism, with Russia. About 15,000 North Korean workers have been sent to Russia..."]

While there are no visible movements yet, it is reported that there is a possibility of additional deployments.

It is anticipated that instead of Chairman Kim Jong-un, other figures such as Choe Ryong-hae, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, are likely to attend next week's Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

The National Intelligence Service also revealed that there have been a total of 11 incidents since June of last year where Chinese individuals illegally filmed our military facilities.

[Lee Seong-gwon/Member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee/People Power Party: "They claim it is for hobby, travel, or travel documentation, but we view it as low-intensity intelligence activities aimed at acquiring key U.S.-South Korea military information..."]

He emphasized that since they are using high-performance cameras and radios outside the boundaries of military base law, which indicates a strong intent to evade domestic laws, the espionage law should be revised to broaden its scope of application.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NIS reports on N. Korea and China
    • 입력 2025-05-01 00:29:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

The National Intelligence Service has reported that among the North Korean troops dispatched to Russia, 600 have died, bringing the total number of casualties to 4,700.

It was also reported to the National Assembly that there have been eleven incidents in the past year where Chinese individuals illegally filmed our military facilities.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.

[Report]

The National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly that North Korea has dispatched a total of 15,000 troops to Russia in two waves, with casualties reaching 4,700.

Of the deceased, 600 have been cremated locally and sent back to their home country, while the injured are believed to be isolated and detained in places like Pyongyang.

As the deployment has prolonged, there have been incidents of misconduct such as excessive drinking, but it was reported that their combat capabilities have improved as they adapt to modern warfare, and they have also received economic compensation as a result of the deployment.

[Kim Byeong-ki/Member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee/Democratic Party: "We are discussing industrial modernization in 14 sectors, including metals, aviation, energy, and tourism, with Russia. About 15,000 North Korean workers have been sent to Russia..."]

While there are no visible movements yet, it is reported that there is a possibility of additional deployments.

It is anticipated that instead of Chairman Kim Jong-un, other figures such as Choe Ryong-hae, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, are likely to attend next week's Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

The National Intelligence Service also revealed that there have been a total of 11 incidents since June of last year where Chinese individuals illegally filmed our military facilities.

[Lee Seong-gwon/Member of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee/People Power Party: "They claim it is for hobby, travel, or travel documentation, but we view it as low-intensity intelligence activities aimed at acquiring key U.S.-South Korea military information..."]

He emphasized that since they are using high-performance cameras and radios outside the boundaries of military base law, which indicates a strong intent to evade domestic laws, the espionage law should be revised to broaden its scope of application.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.
김기화
김기화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령
윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략

윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략
한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…<br>여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약

한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약
‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…<br>정책·공약 승부도

‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…정책·공약 승부도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.