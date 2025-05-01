News 9

Prosecutors raid ex-president's home

[Anchor]

In relation to allegations against a controversial shaman, also known as Geon Jin, the prosecution has conducted a search of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence and secured the mobile phone of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

The prosecution stated that this was to confirm the allegations of violations of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports.

[Report]

Prosecutors are entering the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This is a search related to the violation of the Anti-Corruption Act by Jeon Seong-bae, the so-called "Geon Jin" shaman.

This is the first forced investigation since former President Yoon's impeachment on the 4th.

The homes of two secretaries of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and the office of Covana Contents, which Mrs. Kim previously operated, were also included in the search targets.

[“(Have you finished the search of the Covana Contents office?) ...”]

The prosecution, which has been investigating Mr. Jeon, has uncovered evidence that he received a necklace and expensive bags worth 60 million won from a Mr. Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters, in 2022.

Mr. Yoon admitted during the prosecution's investigation that he gave the items as gifts for Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, but Mr. Jeon stated that he did not deliver the items to her.

However, the prosecution noted in the search warrant that Mr. Jeon and others provided gifts to Mrs. Kim related to former President Yoon's duties between April and August 2022.

It has also been reported that a request to invite Mr. Yoon to the presidential inauguration was included in the allegations of solicitation.

The prosecution suspects that Mr. Yoon attempted to meet with the former President and his wife through Mr. Jeon to resolve long-standing issues, such as the Unification Church's business in Cambodia.

However, the search warrant only named Mr. Jeon and Mr. Yoon as suspects, and Mrs. Kim Keon-hee was not mentioned.

She is currently a witness, but since the prosecution has secured related materials through the search, including Mrs. Kim's mobile phone, she could be converted to a suspect if allegations are confirmed.

The former President's side criticized, saying, "You cannot find something that does not exist," and called it "shaming."

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

