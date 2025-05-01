News 9

NK receives Russian military tech

입력 2025.05.01 (01:52)

[Anchor]

North Korea tested its armed capabilities by launching missiles from a newly launched multipurpose destroyer a few days ago.

This North Korean version of an Aegis ship, which appears to be equipped with advanced equipment and weapons, may have been completed with technology support from Russia.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin reports.

[Report]

A missile soars from the launch pad on the ship.

It uses a 'cold launch' method, which ignites the missile in the air, and appears to be a ship-based variant of the strategic cruise missile launched three months ago.

These are photos released after North Korea conducted armed test firings for two days, just three days after launching the 'Choi Hyun-ho'.

[Korean Central TV: "Test launches of hypersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as test firings of 127mm shipboard automatic cannons, were conducted."]

Chairman Kim Jong-un, who observed the tests with his daughter Ju-ae, stated, "It is time to make a choice to accelerate the nuclear armament of the navy," and instructed on 'various tasks'.

While the specific tasks were not disclosed, there are suggestions that they may seek to modernize their capabilities with Russian technology.

In fact, the radar placement and installation angles on the 'Choi Hyun-ho' are similar to those of Russian warships, and the integrated air defense weapon system closely resembles Russia's 'Pantsir'.

They also claimed to have launched a hypersonic cruise missile for the first time, which has a similar shape to the Russian 'Zircon'.

[Doo Jin-ho/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "It seems that Russia will provide significant assistance in the modernization efforts by introducing military technology to North Korea's outdated naval and air forces."]

The National Intelligence Service has identified that North Korea is receiving reconnaissance satellite and launch vehicle technology consulting, electronic warfare equipment, and SA-22 surface-to-air missiles from Russia in exchange for troop deployments.

Meanwhile, North Korea and Russia have officially begun construction of a bridge connecting the two countries over the Tumen River, indicating a strengthening of economic cooperation.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

