News 9

NEC cancels preferential hires

입력 2025.05.01 (02:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The National Election Commission has canceled the appointments of eight individuals, including the children of former high-ranking officials, who are under suspicion of preferential hiring.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, they stated that they considered the ongoing public distrust ahead of the presidential election.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

NEC's former Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-seop was indicted on charges of illegal hiring of his child.

Evidence has emerged that he solicited the hiring of his child from a personnel officer at the local election commission.

Former Secretary General Park Chan-jin voluntarily resigned when the issue of preferential hiring for his child came to light.

However, it was revealed that the individuals actually under suspicion of preferential hiring continued to work, causing controversy.

[Cho Eun-hee/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee/People Power Party/Mar.]: "Do you have any intention to have them resign voluntarily? Or not?"

[Park Chan-jin/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission]: "That's a matter of personal will...."

[Song Bong-seop/Former Deputy Secretary General of the National Election Commission]: "I don't think it's a matter for me to decide...."

The election commission investigated ten individuals involved in the preferential hiring allegations and canceled the appointments of eight of them.

The remaining two will be judged based on the results of the investigation.

Secretary General Kim Yong-bin stated in a post on the internal bulletin board, "'The election commission is a family company' has become an embarrassing phrase ingrained in the public's mind," and explained that "considering the seriousness of the matter and the public's distrust in election management, the Secretary General took full responsibility and made the decision" regarding the cancellation of appointments.

[Kim Yong-bin/Secretary General of the National Election Commission/March]: "From the election commission's perspective, there is a thought that we cannot overlook these individuals, so we are considering various angles...."

So far, the election commission has referred a total of 19 individuals, including high-ranking officials and their children, for investigation related to the preferential hiring allegations.

Separately, the election commission stated that disciplinary actions have been taken against 16 personnel who received disciplinary requests from the Board of Audit and Inspection.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NEC cancels preferential hires
    • 입력 2025-05-01 02:30:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

The National Election Commission has canceled the appointments of eight individuals, including the children of former high-ranking officials, who are under suspicion of preferential hiring.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, they stated that they considered the ongoing public distrust ahead of the presidential election.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

NEC's former Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-seop was indicted on charges of illegal hiring of his child.

Evidence has emerged that he solicited the hiring of his child from a personnel officer at the local election commission.

Former Secretary General Park Chan-jin voluntarily resigned when the issue of preferential hiring for his child came to light.

However, it was revealed that the individuals actually under suspicion of preferential hiring continued to work, causing controversy.

[Cho Eun-hee/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee/People Power Party/Mar.]: "Do you have any intention to have them resign voluntarily? Or not?"

[Park Chan-jin/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission]: "That's a matter of personal will...."

[Song Bong-seop/Former Deputy Secretary General of the National Election Commission]: "I don't think it's a matter for me to decide...."

The election commission investigated ten individuals involved in the preferential hiring allegations and canceled the appointments of eight of them.

The remaining two will be judged based on the results of the investigation.

Secretary General Kim Yong-bin stated in a post on the internal bulletin board, "'The election commission is a family company' has become an embarrassing phrase ingrained in the public's mind," and explained that "considering the seriousness of the matter and the public's distrust in election management, the Secretary General took full responsibility and made the decision" regarding the cancellation of appointments.

[Kim Yong-bin/Secretary General of the National Election Commission/March]: "From the election commission's perspective, there is a thought that we cannot overlook these individuals, so we are considering various angles...."

So far, the election commission has referred a total of 19 individuals, including high-ranking officials and their children, for investigation related to the preferential hiring allegations.

Separately, the election commission stated that disciplinary actions have been taken against 16 personnel who received disciplinary requests from the Board of Audit and Inspection.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령
윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략

윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략
한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…<br>여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약

한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약
‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…<br>정책·공약 승부도

‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…정책·공약 승부도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.