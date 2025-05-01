NEC cancels preferential hires

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Election Commission has canceled the appointments of eight individuals, including the children of former high-ranking officials, who are under suspicion of preferential hiring.



Although the investigation is still ongoing, they stated that they considered the ongoing public distrust ahead of the presidential election.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



NEC's former Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-seop was indicted on charges of illegal hiring of his child.



Evidence has emerged that he solicited the hiring of his child from a personnel officer at the local election commission.



Former Secretary General Park Chan-jin voluntarily resigned when the issue of preferential hiring for his child came to light.



However, it was revealed that the individuals actually under suspicion of preferential hiring continued to work, causing controversy.



[Cho Eun-hee/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee/People Power Party/Mar.]: "Do you have any intention to have them resign voluntarily? Or not?"



[Park Chan-jin/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission]: "That's a matter of personal will...."



[Song Bong-seop/Former Deputy Secretary General of the National Election Commission]: "I don't think it's a matter for me to decide...."



The election commission investigated ten individuals involved in the preferential hiring allegations and canceled the appointments of eight of them.



The remaining two will be judged based on the results of the investigation.



Secretary General Kim Yong-bin stated in a post on the internal bulletin board, "'The election commission is a family company' has become an embarrassing phrase ingrained in the public's mind," and explained that "considering the seriousness of the matter and the public's distrust in election management, the Secretary General took full responsibility and made the decision" regarding the cancellation of appointments.



[Kim Yong-bin/Secretary General of the National Election Commission/March]: "From the election commission's perspective, there is a thought that we cannot overlook these individuals, so we are considering various angles...."



So far, the election commission has referred a total of 19 individuals, including high-ranking officials and their children, for investigation related to the preferential hiring allegations.



Separately, the election commission stated that disciplinary actions have been taken against 16 personnel who received disciplinary requests from the Board of Audit and Inspection.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



