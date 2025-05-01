News 9

Probe into Yoon's secret camp

[Anchor]

The police are also taking action against former President Yoon.

They have resumed investigations into allegations that he operated an unreported campaign office during his presidential candidacy.

With the loss of his immunity from prosecution, comprehensive pressure from the prosecution and police is continuing.

This is a report by reporter Choo Jae-hoon.

[Report]

An empty lot on Garosu-gil in Gangnam, Seoul.

This is the place identified as the 'secret camp' where former President Yoon Suk Yeol prepared for TV debates or met with close aides during his presidential campaign.

[Shin Yong-han/Former Head of Policy Support for Yoon Suk Yeol's Campaign/Apr. 24: "Why did you tell me to 'hurry up with the documents. We need to report to Garosu-gil ○○○'? Where did you hold the TV debate preparation meetings?"]

According to the Public Official Election Act, a presidential candidate can only operate one campaign office, and at that time, Yoon's campaign office was located in Yeouido, Seoul.

There are also allegations that the siblings who owned the space provided it for free and were appointed to the transition committee's secretariat after his election.

In November of last year, civic groups reported these allegations to the police.

If benefits were provided in exchange for renting the 'secret camp' space, it would constitute a violation of election laws and bribery.

The police summoned the siblings who owned the space last month as suspects for questioning.

The statute of limitations for this election law case remains until August.

With the impeachment of former President Yoon, his immunity from prosecution has disappeared, allowing for direct investigations, but it has been confirmed that there has not yet been a summons notice from the police.

Separately, there are also allegations that Geonjin Beopsa operated a 'secret camp' in Yangjae-dong during the election.

With the legal shield gone, investigations by the prosecution and police into former President Yoon are gaining momentum.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

