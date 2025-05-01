Daegu wildfire origin identified

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this way, at the wildfire site, embers are reviving, and the flames are spreading again repeatedly.



As the situation remains uncertain, the police are identifying the initial ignition point of the wildfire on Mount Hamji in Daegu and investigating whether it was arson.



This is Seo Han-gil reporting.



[Report]



Red flames and smoke are rising in the darkness.



Just six hours after the main fire was contained on Mount Hamji, the flames revived 23 hours after the wildfire broke out.



Between last night (Apr. 29) and today (Apr. 30), there have been more than ten instances of re-ignition, prompting disaster alerts for nearby residents to evacuate.



[Kwon Seong-hyun/Seobyun-dong, Buk-gu, Daegu: "I was relieved when the fire was out, but after 11 PM, I saw that it was spreading significantly near Mangilbong on Mount Hamji. I was so worried that I couldn't sleep well."]



The wildfire in Inje, Gangwon Province, which was contained three days ago (Apr. 27), also reignited today, leading to the deployment of helicopters and personnel.



[Son Hae-bong/Inje-gun, Gangwon Province: "It’s been three days since it was put out, and now it’s starting again. In those deep valleys, a lot of leaves have piled up, so the water couldn't reach that depth."]



The re-ignition of wildfires is primarily caused by embers remaining underground.



Embers that travel through tree roots or hide beneath the leaf litter can survive for several days and can revive whenever oxygen is supplied.



[Hong Man-pyo/Director of Forest and Greenery Division, Daegu: "When the embers and combustible materials that remained underground reignite, it can lead to a large-scale wildfire, resulting in these embers reappearing."]



The police, who conducted an on-site investigation of the Daegu Hamji Mountain wildfire, have identified the initial ignition point.



It is located in a remote area more than 300 meters away from the hiking trail, and the police are focusing their investigation on the possibility of arson or accidental fire.



This is KBS News Seo Han-gil.



