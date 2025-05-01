News 9

US: Korea wants deal before vote

입력 2025.05.01 (02:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury has mentioned that the South Korean government wants to establish a framework for tariff negotiations with the U.S. before the presidential election, causing a stir.

This contrasts with our government's explanation that it will not rush the negotiations, and the government has rebutted that the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury's remarks are aimed at promoting tariff policy domestically in the U.S., stating that they have not made any related comments.

Kim Gwi-soo reports.

[Report]

On the 100th day of President Trump's inauguration, during an event to promote economic achievements, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that tariff negotiations with South Korea and Japan are progressing smoothly.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury: "I could see the contours of a deal with the Republic of Korea coming together, and then we've had substantial talks with the Japanese."]

When asked if the negotiations would be delayed due to South Korea's presidential election in June and Japan's House of Councillors election in July, Secretary Bessent responded that, on the contrary, the elections would accelerate the negotiations.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury: "These governments actually want to have the framework of a trade deal done before they go into elections to show that they have successfully negotiated with the United States."]

Secretary Bessent also explained that he confirmed a strong willingness from South Korea and Japan to actively conclude negotiations and utilize them in the elections.

His remarks clearly differ from our government's stance of not rushing the tariff negotiations.

As political controversy arose over whether Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is running for office, is trying to leverage the negotiations for political gain, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok rebutted that there have been no related comments made in discussions with the U.S.

He assessed Secretary Bessent's remarks as a promotion of tariff policy aimed at the domestic audience in the U.S.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "It marked Trump's first 100 days. I took is as a comment made for domestic audiences during the (U.S.) 100-day press conference."]

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that there is no reason to reach a conclusion before the presidential election.

KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • US: Korea wants deal before vote
    • 입력 2025-05-01 02:30:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury has mentioned that the South Korean government wants to establish a framework for tariff negotiations with the U.S. before the presidential election, causing a stir.

This contrasts with our government's explanation that it will not rush the negotiations, and the government has rebutted that the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury's remarks are aimed at promoting tariff policy domestically in the U.S., stating that they have not made any related comments.

Kim Gwi-soo reports.

[Report]

On the 100th day of President Trump's inauguration, during an event to promote economic achievements, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that tariff negotiations with South Korea and Japan are progressing smoothly.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury: "I could see the contours of a deal with the Republic of Korea coming together, and then we've had substantial talks with the Japanese."]

When asked if the negotiations would be delayed due to South Korea's presidential election in June and Japan's House of Councillors election in July, Secretary Bessent responded that, on the contrary, the elections would accelerate the negotiations.

[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury: "These governments actually want to have the framework of a trade deal done before they go into elections to show that they have successfully negotiated with the United States."]

Secretary Bessent also explained that he confirmed a strong willingness from South Korea and Japan to actively conclude negotiations and utilize them in the elections.

His remarks clearly differ from our government's stance of not rushing the tariff negotiations.

As political controversy arose over whether Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is running for office, is trying to leverage the negotiations for political gain, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok rebutted that there have been no related comments made in discussions with the U.S.

He assessed Secretary Bessent's remarks as a promotion of tariff policy aimed at the domestic audience in the U.S.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "It marked Trump's first 100 days. I took is as a comment made for domestic audiences during the (U.S.) 100-day press conference."]

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that there is no reason to reach a conclusion before the presidential election.

KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.
김귀수
김귀수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령

대구 함지산 산불 주불 진화…주민 대피 명령
윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략

윤여준·강금실·정은경 ‘통합 선대위’…이재명, 월급쟁이 공략
한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…<br>여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약

한덕수, 오늘 사퇴 유력…여의도에 ‘대선캠프’ 계약
‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…<br>정책·공약 승부도

‘홍·안’ 표심 흡수 총력…정책·공약 승부도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.