US: Korea wants deal before vote

The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury has mentioned that the South Korean government wants to establish a framework for tariff negotiations with the U.S. before the presidential election, causing a stir.



This contrasts with our government's explanation that it will not rush the negotiations, and the government has rebutted that the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury's remarks are aimed at promoting tariff policy domestically in the U.S., stating that they have not made any related comments.



Kim Gwi-soo reports.



[Report]



On the 100th day of President Trump's inauguration, during an event to promote economic achievements, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that tariff negotiations with South Korea and Japan are progressing smoothly.



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury: "I could see the contours of a deal with the Republic of Korea coming together, and then we've had substantial talks with the Japanese."]



When asked if the negotiations would be delayed due to South Korea's presidential election in June and Japan's House of Councillors election in July, Secretary Bessent responded that, on the contrary, the elections would accelerate the negotiations.



[Scott Bessent/U.S. Secretary of the Treasury: "These governments actually want to have the framework of a trade deal done before they go into elections to show that they have successfully negotiated with the United States."]



Secretary Bessent also explained that he confirmed a strong willingness from South Korea and Japan to actively conclude negotiations and utilize them in the elections.



His remarks clearly differ from our government's stance of not rushing the tariff negotiations.



As political controversy arose over whether Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is running for office, is trying to leverage the negotiations for political gain, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok rebutted that there have been no related comments made in discussions with the U.S.



He assessed Secretary Bessent's remarks as a promotion of tariff policy aimed at the domestic audience in the U.S.



[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister: "It marked Trump's first 100 days. I took is as a comment made for domestic audiences during the (U.S.) 100-day press conference."]



The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that there is no reason to reach a conclusion before the presidential election.



KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.



